Europa League, Roma-Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 – Calcio

Roma in the Europa League format did not disappoint and narrowly won the semi-final first leg (1-0) against Bayer Leverkusen thanks to a goal in the second half by the young talent Bove, who left the Olimpico with a standing ovation. (THE breaking latest news OF THE MATCH)

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer is a tough opponent on the road leading to the final in Budapest on May 31st. The yellow and red advantage in view of the return in seven days is still heavy. Against Bayer Leverkusen, Roma plays the third cup semi-final in the last three seasons (and the fourth in the last six), in front of a packed Olimpico for the umpteenth “sold out” of the season (tonight 63 thousand 123 spectators including a large representation German). In the Europa League, the Giallorossi are called to reverse the trend that sees them winless in the league for four rounds. The match against Bayer is also between Mourinho and Alonso: the two know each other well having worked together at Real Madrid for three seasons. Many absences in the starting eleven who challenge the Germans. Mourinho had to give up on Dybala who went on the bench (and then made his entrance about twenty minutes from the end), he opted for Cristante on the defenders line, Bove starting midfielder with Matic. In attack, Pellegrini behind the heavy Abraham-Belotti tandem. Xabi Alonso instead relies on Diaby-Wirtz behind Hlozek. Palacios preferred in the midfield to Amiri, Frimpong and Hincapie on the wings. The choreography that accompanies the entry of the teams onto the pitch is spectacular: the whole stadium painted in yellow and red with the gigantic writing ‘AS Roma’ and many VIPs in the stands, from the president of UEFA Ceferin to that of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina and the former captain Giallorossi Francesco Totti. The first half was balanced even if Roma were dominant for large stretches. Leverkusen got off to a better start and immediately became dangerous with Hincapie breaking the ball to the left from outside the box for Andrich who kicked with first intention, to save Rui Patricio. In the 7th minute still dangerous Germans with Wirtz kicking diagonally with his right foot, finishing just wide. The outline of the challenge is simple, Roma phrasing in search of space, Bayer defends itself compactly waiting for the counterattack. As the minutes went by, the Giallorossi took the field and became dangerous in the 19th minute: Pellegrini’s free kick from the trocar for Ibanez who headed in and called Hradecky to make a great save. In the half hour Alonso had to give up Koussounou who was forced to leave the field due to injury and was replaced by Bakker. Thus the first half ended 0-0. The recovery opens in the sign of Rome which becomes dangerous but fails to finalize the attack maneuver. The Giallorossi’s opening goal came in the 18th minute and was signed by Eduardo Bove who, following Hradecky’s rejection of Abraham’s shot, scored the tap-in with his left foot. Roma look for a safety goal, Bayer for an equalizer, but the German maneuver is messy while in Rome they defend in order, even if the final minutes are of great suffering for the Giallorossi. Meanwhile, tomorrow, at the latest Monday, should be the good one for closing the story linked to Mourinho’s outburst against Chiffi. The federal prosecutor’s office and Rome are talking and the orientation is that of a conclusion that will lead to a plea bargain and therefore to the payment of a financial penalty by the Special One, thus avoiding ending up before the national federal court for a possible disqualification of the coach.