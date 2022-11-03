Home Sports Europa League, Roma comeback and go to the playoffs dragged by Zaniolo
Europa League, Roma comeback and go to the playoffs dragged by Zaniolo

Europa League, Roma comeback and go to the playoffs dragged by Zaniolo

Roma qualify for the Europa League playoff, thanks to a 3-1 win over Ludogorets in a match on the sixth and final day of Group C played at the Olympic stadium. To the advantage of the guests with Rick in the 42nd minute, Captain Pellegrini replies with two penalties converted in the 56th and 65th minutes, both granted for a foul on Zaniolo who completes the work by signing the 3-1 at 85 ‘. At 90 ‘the Bulgarians remain in ten due to the expulsion of Verdon. In the other match of the group Betis Sevilla’s 3-0 victory over Hjk Helsinki. In the Spanish standings, they qualified for the round of 16, first with 16 points, 6 more than the Giallorossi second, third Ludogorets, relegated to the Conference League, at 7. Hjk Helsinki eliminated, bottom with only one point.

