He fails to avenge last week’s defeat at the Olimpico, but Sevilla’s draw against Betis leaves Roma, still open, qualifying for the round of 32 of the Europa League. Set aside the possibility of hitting the first place, Betis is + 6 on Pellegrini and teammates with the direct clash in favor, the Giallorossi will play everything in the last two matches of the group: the next in Finland against HJK, and that following the Olimpico against Ludogorets, who in the evening beat the Finns to bring them 7 points in the standings. Rome that without Zaniolo and Dybala relies on the offensive duo formed by Abraham-Belotti with Pellegrini behind the two, in the 3-4-1-2

designed by Mourinho. Pellegrini instead opposes a 4-3-3 Spanish-style, even if the game will not be of those memorable. Roma going behind in the 34th minute of the first half, due to Canales’ distance shot. Ibanez’s deviation was decisive, with Rui Patricio completely out of action. Roma who would find the equal in the 4 ‘of recovery with Belotti, but the position of the Gallo, on the cross of Spinazzola, is irregular, with the Var confirming the offside. But Roma did not give up and neither did the former Torino captain. Minute 58, Camara, who entered the interval in place of an off Matic, fishes Belotti who deposits on the net with an empty net. The assistant’s flag is raised again, but after consulting Var the referee, the Greek Sidiropoulos, indicates the midfield, with the result of 1-1 that will not deviate until the end.

And a draw also comes in the Olimpico match between Lazio and Sturm Graz, in a very open group with all four teams in the group paired at 5 points. Lazio starting strong and hitting a sensational crossbar with Pedro (35 ‘). And it’s just a matter of waiting because the first Biancoceleste advantage arrives on the credits. Zaccagni gets the penalty and Immobile (45 ‘) makes it coldly, thus becoming the best European scorer ever biancoceleste. In the last of the four minutes of recovery, however, the German Stegemann extracted a second yellow card for Lazzari: a completely non-existent red card and Lazio forced to play with ten players throughout the second half. In which Sturm finds the first draw with Boving (11 ‘), with Lazio which, however, regains the advantage thanks to a possessed Pedro (26’). To win, however, it is not enough because at 7 ‘from the end a possessed Boving hits her again.