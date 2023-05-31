Europa League, Roma fans sing the anthem in the Budapest fan zone – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Expectations are growing for tonight’s Europa League final between Rome and Sevilla in Budapest. Thousands of Giallorossi fans traveled to the Hungarian capital to follow the historic match: and the fan zone dedicated to them in the City Park, in the heart of the city, is already very crowded. In the images, coming from the Fan Zone, the fans sing ‘Roma Roma Roma’, the team’s official anthem. (LaPresse)