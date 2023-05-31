Home » Europa League, Roma fans sing the anthem in the Budapest fan zone – Corriere TV
Sports

Europa League, Roma fans sing the anthem in the Budapest fan zone – Corriere TV

by admin
Europa League, Roma fans sing the anthem in the Budapest fan zone – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Expectations are growing for tonight’s Europa League final between Rome and Sevilla in Budapest. Thousands of Giallorossi fans traveled to the Hungarian capital to follow the historic match: and the fan zone dedicated to them in the City Park, in the heart of the city, is already very crowded. In the images, coming from the Fan Zone, the fans sing ‘Roma Roma Roma’, the team’s official anthem. (LaPresse)

May 31, 2023 – Updated May 31, 2023, 5:38 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Covid vaccine, doubts: "But is the third dose necessary?". The guide - breaking latest news

You may also like

French Open 2023 results: Cameron Norrie beats Lucas...

here we go!Romano: Dalot renews contract with Manchester...

Jokic: There are no favorites in the NBA...

In Marseille, a forecourt named Tapie

not just Rebic and Origi at the door

ESPN’s 2022-2023 Worst 11 Premier League Players

Czech Republic – Finland 3:2, Huge battle with...

THE 2000 PLAYOFFS ALLOW RUGBY ROMA TO RETURN...

Hartberg pulls a purchase option for Dominik Prokop

Beijing high school students have held a football...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy