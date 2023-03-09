news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 09 – Roma beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League. In the 13th minute the Giallorossi found the opening goal through El Shaarawy, at the end of a good counter-attack action following an assist from Abraham.



The Spaniards were close to level with Kubo, who hit the post. In the second half Pellegrini collides with Zubeldia and gets a head wound: Mourinho sends him back to the locker room. Abraham also comes out and Belotti enters who hits the crossbar. In the final, Kumbulla makes it 2-0 with a header with an imperious break from Dybala’s corner. The return match is scheduled for March 16 in San Sebastian. (HANDLE).

