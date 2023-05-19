Europa League: Rome in the final with Sevilla, Juventus out PHOTO – Football

Roma wins the Europa League final. Mourinho’s team needed a 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the semi-final, after winning the first leg 1-0 at the Olimpico. The final is scheduled in Budapest on May 31st. The Giallorossi will challenge Sevilla who eliminated Juventus. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Allegri’s team were beaten 2-1 in Spain after extra time.

“A message that I want to send to Emilia Romagna, come on. In difficulties you can find the best of yourself, it is a moment of great celebration in Rome but we cannot forget the sadness of the people”. Josè Mourinho has a special thought for the lands and people affected by the floods after qualifying for the Europa League final.

On 5 May one year ago the first European final after 31 years and then the Conference raised to the sky. Twelve months later another final, with the leap in quality. Josè Mourinho’s Roma fly to Budapest where they will take the field at the Puskas Arena to conquer the Europa League: in Leverkusen, in a return of extreme suffering, the Giallorossi resist the Bayer siege for the whole time, they don’t make a shot in goal, but in the end they win a result that is worth the whole season. The 1-0 in the first leg at the Olimpico, scored by Edoardo Bove, is enough for Roma. And the Special One is also aiming for the return to Germany on the young midfielder: this time the 21-year-old from the Giallorossi cantera doesn’t score, but contributes to the resistance and the cause. Mourinho sends Paulo Dybala and Giorgino Wijnaldum to the bench, opting for the double striker with Belotti alongside Abraham. Confidence in Edoardo Bove, the 21-year-old from the Giallorossi cantera and protagonist in the first leg with the winning goal: Pellegrini and Matic also in midfield. Central Cristante in the three-man defense with Mancini and Ibanez. On the bands Celik and Spinazzola. Among the Germans Xabi Alonso focuses on Azmoun in the offensive trident with Wirtz and Diaby.

“In these matches, the details make the difference, we paid for it on the second goal”: the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, does not hide the bitterness for the elimination from the Europa League in the semifinals against Sevilla 2-1 after extra time. “We played a good match, they are passes that guys who have little international experience have to make – he adds to the microphones of Sky – and I have nothing to reproach: it was a manly match, they made many fouls and many tackles”. Another year ends with no cups on the bulletin board: “There are other teams that won’t lift trophies – replies Allegri – even if we have to think about ourselves: now we have to concentrate on the championship”.

Europe remains a taboo for Juventus, Allegri also fails the Europa League goal: Vlahovic makes you dream, Suso and Lamela eliminate the bianconeri after extra time. Sevilla will have another opportunity to confirm themselves as champions in the competition against Roma, with Juve only holding second place in the league. Allegri had announced that he had a doubt by department, in the end he prefers Gatti to Alex Sandro, surprises with Iling-Junior in place of Kostic and launches Kean in the offensive tandem with Di Maria. Thus the bench at his disposal is truly luxurious, with the possibility of playing the Chiesa, Milik and Vlahovic cards in the current match. In the midfield Fagioli is seen again together with Locatelli and Rabiot, in front of Szczzesny there are the two Brazilians Danilo and Bremer with Cuadrado right winger at full range. Mendilibar liked Sevilla seen in Turin so much that he confirmed last week’s eleven en bloc: Lamela, Gomez and Suso start outside, the terrible trio Ocampos-Torres-Gil supports striker En-Nesyri. Rakitic is still the halfback in front of the defense together with Fernando, Badé-Gudelj is the central duo in the back four to protect Bounou’s goal.