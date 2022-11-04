Bad first half for the Giallorossi, 1-0 down at rest. Then Mou puts Nicolò who turns the match: he gets the two penalties transformed by Pellegrini and signs the trio. Nonato’s 2-2 canceled by the Var

Zaniolo changes it, Zaniolo wins. Because if the Rome of the first half was too bad, that of the second half found its driving force in Nicolò. Of strength, power and heart, with two penalties taken home and a crazy goal in the final, when he practically took away the entire Bulgarian rearguard. It ends 3-1 in a comeback, after the great fear of the first 45 ‘, with Pellegrini’s brace from the spot and Nicolò’s final seal. Roma go to the Europa League play-offs on Monday the verdict on which “shark” of the Champions will be up to the Giallorossi.

too ugly — At the start Mourinho decides to spare Zaniolo and plays the double center forward card, with Belotti alongside Abraham. Instead, Matic goes to directing, but this time Mou’s choices are all wrong. Because Belotti gets everything wrong, Matic walks around the field and when he launches into high blood pressure he never has the strength to recover the position. And Rick’s goal (42 ‘) arrives just like that, on the umpteenth numerical superiority in transition of the Bulgarians, with the Brazilian riding on the prairie left free by the Serbian and burning Rui Patricio from 10 meters. Up to that moment, Roma’s problem had been the slow and awkward movement of the ball, with the two strikers (Abraham and Belotti) practically nil. And without strikers it’s also hard to play. El Shaarawy on the left also pushed well, Pellegrini tried 2-3 times (in vain) from outside and Ibanez (16 ‘) devoured the lead from a good position. But the best chances, on balance, are all of Ludogorets, with Thiago (7 ‘) who first does not arrive by a whisker on the close tap-in with a sure shot and Cauly who a minute before the advantage hits the outside post from outside. Mourinho leaves immediately after the goal, during the match in progress, with the whistles of the Olimpico that are the antechamber of Mou’s outburst within the walls of the Giallorossi dressing room. See also Juventus pushes for Icardi Adli to Milan but in a year

superoffensiva — So Mou immediately tries to correct the mistakes of the first half: inside Zaniolo, Volpato and Cristante, outside Belotti, Camara and Karsdorp. The team is immediately front-wheel drive, with El Shaarawy (dangerous twice in the first minute) and Volpato as full-fledged outsiders. The pressure is very strong: Abraham has the right ball but wastes it, Volpato sows panic in the Bulgarian area and Zaniolo gets the penalty in the 9 ‘, with a foul by Cicinho (who was already booked, Mou goes on a rampage for the missed red): Pellegrini throws, draw. Then after 15 ‘Roma becomes even more offensive, with Zalewski replacing Matic. And on a fine play by Pellegrini, Zaniolo goes away on the edge of the offside, Verdon lands him from behind and Pellegrini makes an encore from the spot. Game overturned, Olympian on fire with love. Zaniolo goes close to 3-1 right, Tissera (just entered) engages Rui Patricio and Nonato (who also took over) makes 2-2 after a rebound, but the goal is canceled due to an initial foul by Rick on Ibanez. Then Mou runs for cover, to restore balance to the team with an extra midfielder, Bove, for Volpato. Then Zaniolo completes his chic game by knocking out 4 opponents and bagging the ball 3-1. In the final Verdon loses his head and tramples Zalewski: expelled after the Var. It ends like this, with the Olimpico celebrating.

November 3, 2022

