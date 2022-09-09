original title:Europa League roundup: Manchester United lose, Arsenal win

The Europa League started the first round of the group stage on the 8th. Manchester United lost to Real Sociedad 0:1 at home, and Arsenal defeated Zurich 2:1 away.

Manchester United, which seems to have bottomed out in the Premier League and achieved four consecutive victories after two consecutive losses, failed to continue their victory in the Europa League. At Old Trafford that day, Mendes hit a penalty kick in the 59th minute to help the visiting team take all 3 points.

Ronaldo, who has come off the bench for many consecutive games in the Premier League, has been given the chance to start. The Portuguese superstar scored a header in the first half, but it was ruled out for offside.

In another Group E match, Moldova’s Tiraspol Sheriffs defeated Cyprus’ Omonia 3-0 away. Tiraspol Sheriffs will host Manchester United on the 15th.

In Group A, the Brazilian teenager Marquinhos, who debuted in Arsenal’s shirt for the first time, scored in the 16th minute to help the Premier League “leaders” in the away game take the lead. Zurich used a penalty kick to tie the game before the end of the first half, but Nketiah received a header from Marquinhos’ cross in the 62nd minute to tie the score at 2:1.

In addition, Lazio of Group F scored three goals in the first half and finally sent Feyenoord 4:2. In Group C, Roma lost to Bulgaria and lost 1:2 to Ludogorets. (Reporter Zhang Wei)