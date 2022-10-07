Home Sports Europa League roundup: Manchester United reversed Arsenal to win – yqqlm
Original title: Europa League roundup: Manchester United reverse Arsenal victory

On the day of the away game against Cyprus, Manchester United got off to a bad start and was scored by the opponent in the 34th minute. Manchester United coach Ten Hag replaced Rashford and Martial in the second half with remarkable results. In the 53rd minute, Rashford received a long arc from Fernandez and scored. 10 minutes later, he assisted Martial’s goal less than 2 minutes later, Manchester United came from behind 2:1.

Although Ronaldo, a rare starter recently, did not score a goal, he cooperated with Rashford in the 84th minute and assisted the Englishman to score easily at close range. The home team recovered a point after a minute, but failed to rewrite the defeat in the end.

Manchester United are currently second in Group E with 2 wins, 1 loss and 6 points. Real Sociedad defeated Moldova’s Tiraspol Sheriff 2-0 away on the same day, ranking first in the group after three consecutive victories.

Arsenal played against the defending champions of the Norwegian Super League in London. Although the ball possession rate was slightly lower than that of the opponent, the number of shots on goal was 18:8. In the opening 30 minutes, Nketiah and Holding made contributions successively. In the 84th minute, Portugal’s new aid Vieira added the icing on the cake and fixed the score at 3:0.

Arsenal are top of Group A with two consecutive victories, although they have one game less. PSV Eindhoven in the same group beat Zurich 5:1 away, followed by 4 points after only playing two rounds.

In Group C, although Roma, who played at home, scored the first goal, they lost to Real Betis 1:2 and only ranked third in the group with 3 points. Real Betis lead with 9 points. Roma coach Mourinho said that the opponent played a higher technical and tactical level, but Roma actually had more opportunities, especially in the first half. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

