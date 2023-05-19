Europa League: Sevilla beats Juventus-Sports-中工网

Original title: Europa League: Sevilla beat Juventus

On May 18, Sevilla player Lamela (left) celebrated scoring the winning goal.Xinhua/Reuters

On the same day, in the second round of the Europa League semi-finals of the 2022-2023 season, La Liga Sevilla defeated Serie A Juventus 2-1 at home, thus advancing to the final with a total score of 3-2.

On May 18, Sevilla player Bader (first from left) and Juventus player Gatti (second from left) competed for the top in the match.Xinhua/AFP

On May 18, Juventus coach Allegri (former) watched the game from the sidelines.Xinhua/AFP

On May 18, Juventus player Sandro and teammate Krstic (former) embraced after the game.Xinhua/Reuters

On May 18, Sevilla player Rakitic (left) and Juventus player Miretti scrambled in the match.Xinhua/Reuters

On May 18, Juventus player Vlahovic (front left) scored a goal.Xinhua/AFP

On May 18, Sevilla player Rakitic (left) competed with Juventus player Vlahovic in the match.Xinhua/AFP

On May 18, Sevilla player Keylor Navas was in the game.Xinhua/AFP

On May 18, Sevilla player Ennaciri (right) fought against Juventus player Bremer in the match.Xinhua/AFP

On May 18, Juventus player Paredes (first from left) was shown a yellow card by the referee.Xinhua/Reuters