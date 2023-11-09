Europa League: Sturm loses at Atalanta

Sturm Graz suffered a setback in the fight for promotion to the knockout phase of the UEFA Europa League. Austria’s runner-up had to admit defeat to Atalanta Bergamo 0-1 (0-0) away on matchday four on Thursday. The match winner for the Italians was Berat Djimsiti, who scored from a corner in the 50th minute.

In the table, Sturm is with four points, six points behind leaders Atalanta (10) and three behind Sporting Lisbon (7), who won 2-1 (1-0) at home against bottom team Rakow Czestochowa (1). On November 30th (6:45 p.m., live on ORF1) the Graz team will host the Polish champions Rakow. The group stage will conclude on December 14th with a guest appearance at Sporting Lisbon.

