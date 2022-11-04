Arteta surpasses the round making full loot in Group A, while the Spaniards arrive above the United of CR7. Monaco passes from second in the Ferencvaros group. Fenerbahce, Betis, Union Sg, Feyenoord and Freiburg are leading the way

Salvatore Malfitano @malfitoto



The table is upside down in group F, where Lazio slide to Rotterdam and Midtjylland, on the other hand, make no mistake against Sturm Graz, snatching second place behind Feyenoord, with all teams on 8 points. No interest for Roma, however, in relation to the challenge between Real Betis and Helsinki that the Spaniards regulate without worries. Arsenal and PSV win by measure but without running particular dangers against Zurich and Bodo / Glimt, Fenerbahce overtake Rennes on the last day by exploiting the equal of the French against Aek Larnaca, who will go to the Conference. Same path for Braga, who have the better of Malmo, but it is not enough because Union Berlin wins the three points at Union Saint-Gilloise. Tasteless victory for Manchester United, who overtake Real Sociedad but only by one goal: Ten Hag’s team thus remains second. Monaco drops the poker against the Red Star, passes the groups but not Ferencvaros, who take the lead despite the defeat on the field of Trabzonspor. Freiburg drew with Qarabag, Nantes beat Olympiacos: the ranking remained practically unchanged, with the Germans and the French closing group H in front.

GROUP A — A larger success could have been expected, not more. For Arsenal, Tierney’s goal was enough, with a fine volley from the limit at 17 ‘. Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus touch the potential knockout blow, with Brecher forced to overtime to contain the Gunners’ offensives. The best opportunity for Zurich is created by Marchesano, but Ramsdale is careful about his conclusion (67 ‘). Taking advantage of the defeat of the Swiss, Bodo / Glimt loses but cries with one eye only because they are relegated to the Conference. PSV takes the lead with Sampsted’s own goal, in an unlucky carom on Hoever’s header (36 ‘). At 52 ‘the counterattack perfectly led by El Ghazi allows Bakayoko to beat the net all alone. Van Nistelrooy’s team wastes a lot and also risks the return of the Norwegians, which happens when it is too late: a few seconds from the end Zugelj moves well in the area and cold Drommel from close range. See also 12.27 Premier League Newcastle United vs Manchester United Magpies are weak offensive and defensive red Devils Titans come back

GROUP B — Fenerbahce wins in Krakow against Dynamo Kiev. At 23 ‘the advantage of the Turks with Guler, who collects the rash exit of Bushchan and scores from the edge in the unguarded goal. In the recovery of the first half, Arao stands out on a corner from the left and doubles. Upon returning from the locker room, the hopes of the Ukrainians collapse on the expulsion of Zabarnyi for double yellow. Rennes does not go beyond 1-1 with Aek Larnaca. The French went ahead in the 16th minute with Abline, who kicks hard at the near post and scores with the complicity of the goalkeeper. The draw comes fifteen minutes from the end and Lopes signs it, who reiterates on the net the rejected on the conclusion of Gyurcso.

GROUP C — Betis risks little or nothing, which closes the Helsinki practice already in the first half. The cover man is Aitor Ruibal, author of the double that directs the match. At 20 ‘the attacker goes into dribbling and concludes from the outside with a sharp shot at the near post. The second goal (40 ‘) is much easier, when he pushes Sabaly’s cross from the right into the net at the height of the small area. The rest, for Pellegrini’s team, is only academy and in the recovery of the second half there is also time for Fekir’s trio, on Borja Iglesias’s serve only to be placed in the empty goal.

GROUP D — Michel’s split in the 6 ‘, which ends behind Moris, is one of the very few emotions of the challenge between Union Saint-Gilloise and Union Berlin, but it is the one that launches the Germans in second place in the group that are worth the playoffs. There is more fun in Braga, where the Portuguese make their own laws. The first blast is from Castro who on 13 ‘tries with a right-footed shot from the edge. At 36 ‘Ricardo Horta takes advantage of a rebound in the area, recovers the ball after a contrast with the goalkeeper and manages to center the goal for the advantage. The 2-0 is signed by Djalo, good at resisting the opposing pressure and finding the corner (55 ‘). After several dangerous situations not materialized for Braga, Malmo equalized with Sejdiu, who made no mistake face to face with Matheus in the 78th minute. A few seconds and Lainez touches the third goal with a big left that is printed at the intersection of the posts. See also Conte: I am honest with Mourinho and respect each other. We will all be challengers in the league – yqqlm

GROUP E — In San Sebastian it is Manchester United to play the game, which is unlocked at the first opportunity. Cristiano Ronaldo receives on the trocar and with an excellent filter launches Garnacho, who controls and slips under the crossbar in the 17 ‘. The Portuguese then has the chance to double, when he takes advantage of a defense error but in front of Remiro tries a lob that ends high (41 ‘). In the first half final, De Gea exalts himself by making a double intervention first on Gorosabel and then on Marin. No emotion in the shot. Likewise, little to tell in the Sheriff’s success on Homony. At 80 ‘Bezus hits the crossbar, the Moldovans respond with the goal that is worth the third place of Akanbi, who moves well in the area and unloads under the crossbar.

GROUP F — Same axis, one goal in each half: that’s enough for Midtjylland to win the qualification. The first chance is for Sturm Graz, with Kiteishvili who flatly misses the goal in the 11th minute after a corner kick. Fifteen minutes the Danes pass: Isaksen serves Dreyer, who kicks diagonally. Ajeti would have the opportunity to equalize in the second half, but he is inaccurate. The Austrians took advantage of it and doubled: Isaksen again suggests a ball on the far post only to be pushed into the net for the former Brighton striker (72 ‘).

GROUP G — A joke that does not worry Freiburg, reached in extremis by the Qarabag. The winning goal was from Petersen, who converted the penalty caused by Mustafazadeh’s foul in the 25th minute. The Azerbaijanis raise the pressure at the start of the second half, with no luck: between 52 ‘and 57’ a penalty is revoked for an irregular intervention on Besovic, a goal by Besovic also canceled and then it is Mustafazadeh who does not frame the goal by a few steps. The hopes of Qarabag seem to be extinguished after the expulsion (direct red) of Medina in the 62 ‘, while Romao in full recovery signs the equal header at the far post. In Athens, Nantes wins thanks to goals in the final by Mohamed, good at detaching from the cross from the left by Blas in the 79th minute, and by the latter who with a delicious lob concludes a collective action. In the first half providential Lafont, author of two close level saves on El Arabi’s header and Bowler’s conclusion. See also Sichuan media: Chinese football is at a trough, and the good news of the Japanese team in Europe is often enviable – yqqlm

GROUP H — Everything under control for Monaco, who took the lead after five minutes on the Red Star with Volland: bad outing by Borjan, the attacker anticipates him with his head. The goalkeeper redeems himself on Camara and again on Volland shortly after, but in the 27th minute he has to surrender again to the German striker, who places Diatta’s support on the near post. At the beginning of the second half, the game is closed: Golovin breaks through on the left, puts in the center and Rodic deflects the ball into his own goal (50 ‘). At 53 ‘the Serbs try to get back into the game, thanks to the penalty kick converted by Kanga for Badiashile’s foul. Volland always puts the exclamation point, for his personal hat-trick: a penalty in motion on Jakobs ‘backward touch (87′). Trabzonspor passes over Ferencvaros and wins the Conference League. Bakasetas’ goal was decisive, with a great left from outside the box in the 7th minute. Trezeguet, one of the most active of the Turks, hits the post in the 13th minute, but the Greek midfielder’s goal is enough for the three points.