Real Betis is the team on which to race, for Roma, in group C of the Europa League. The Spaniards withstood the impetus of Ludogorets, without ever questioning the score and thanks to the class of veterans like Joaquin and Canales, for the final 3-2. Same result between Union Saint-Gilloise and Malmoe, with the Belgians at the top in group D, where Braga wins against Union Berlin thanks to Vitinha in the final. Bodo / Glimt beat Zurich 2-1, between Rennes and Fenerbahce the only draw of the evening, with Valencia equalizing in recovery from the penalty spot. Aek Larnaca surprises Dynamo Kiev: in Krakow it ends 0-1. In the 18.45 matches, the huge success of Feyenoord on Sturm Graz stands out, shuffling the cards in the Lazio group. Cristiano Ronaldo finds the goal 136 days later and Manchester United passes without problems against Sheriff, Real Sociedad struggles but beats Omonia in the final. Excellent tests in Friborg and Qarabag, which make three respectively in Olympiacos and Nantes. Trabzonspor wins with the Red Star with goals from Hamsik and Trezeguet, Ferencvaros mock Monaco in the final.

GIRONE A

Not cue, the Bodo / Glimt, who patiently awaits the right moment of the game to sting Zurich. The game is quite balanced in the first half, with the Norwegians more alive in the initial stages while at the end of the fraction Tosin sees a goal canceled for offside. At the beginning of the second half, Bodo changes gear: on the 54th minute Selnaes’ unlucky detour that deflects the opponent’s advantage into his own goal, on the 58th minute it is Vetlesen who closes a good maneuver on the left at the suggestion of Solbakken. Opportunities continue: Okita hits the crossbar and on the overturn in front of Espejord devours the 3-0 goal (64 ‘). The Swiss made no mistake in the 81st minute, when Avdijaj caught the crossing with a right to return.

GIRONE B

A close one-two, almost boxing, seemed to be enough for Rennes to flush out Fenerbahce, which grabs the draw in full recovery. The Turks have the first chance of a meeting with Batshuayi who breaks through centrally but ends too weakly. Jorge Jesus’ team grows over time, however they are punished at the very best moment. Majer’s intuition deeply fishes Terrier, who thrusts Bayindir with a precise diagonal at 52 ‘; two minutes later exactly the same action is repeated but in reverse parts: the midfielder face to face with the goalkeeper jumps it and deposits it on the net. Fenerbahce reopens the game with the magic of Kahveci, who surprises Mandanda at the near post from outside the box. The French defended well even in numerical inferiority due to the expulsion of Traoré (blow to Kahveci revised at the Var) but the guests set the score in a draw on a penalty kick with Valencia for Bourigeaud’s foul. Aek Larnaca finds a surprising victory on the field of Dynamo Kiev: the right stroke directly on Gyurcso’s free-kick was decisive. See also Manchester United will host Ten Hag welcome ceremony Cristiano Ronaldo regrets missing audition battle – yqqlm

GROUP C

Real Betis take off and remain at full points, with Ludogorets never actually playing. Luiz Henrique opens the scoring and heads on Miranda’s touch in the 25th minute. A quarter of an hour later, a technical essay for Joaquin who leaves a very valuable right turn at the intersection. In the recovery of the first half, Despodov surprises Bravo with a free kick from a very tight angle: the goalkeeper saves but the ball has already entered. Excellent intervention by the Chilean on Thiago in the 49th minute, so in the 59th minute Canales stretches with an insidious diagonal on which Padt is not free from blame. The Bulgarians still have the honor of arms: Lima shortens with a dry right from the edge (75 ‘), but it is not enough.

GIRONE D

Union Saint-Gilloise never ceases to amaze, as they come back against Malmo and lead the group D. However, the Swedes are the ones to move forward, with Ceesay’s thrust on the near post at the suggestion of Olsson (6 ‘). The equal is of Burgess who corrects Teuma’s cross on the net in the 17 ‘. Upon returning from the locker room, Thelin restores the advantage by being well in tow on Bejimo’s pass (57 ‘). First Teuma with a diagonal in the 69th minute, then Boniface with a forceful action in the area two minutes later are the protagonists of the overturning that is worth the second victory for the Belgians. The game was blocked in large sections in Braga, with Union Berlin caressing the advantage with Leite, whose header hit the post. In the end, in the 77th minute, it is the Portuguese who hit the spot: Andre Horta kicks from a distance, Ronnow rejects and on the rebound Vitinha is the quickest who finds the right opening. See also Oderzo, who atrocious insult to extra Salerno comeback and snatches the Scudetto

Group E — No problem for Manchester United, on their first trip to Moldova in their history. At 17 ‘the Red Devils took the lead thanks to Sancho’s goal, found between the lines by Eriksen: then the Englishman was good at knocking out the defense with a feint and aiming for the corner. The management of the game starts down in the 39th minute, when Cristiano Ronaldo doubles on a penalty for a naive foul on Dalot in the area. At the beginning of the second half Bruno Fernandes engages Koval, who rejects the conclusion from outside the Portuguese. In San Sebastian, Omonia frightened Real Sociedad, who eventually found the winning goal with Sorloth. The Basques initially prefer the solution from outside the box, Mendez immediately tries at the opening and Fabiano rejects his shot. The goalkeeper of the Cypriots can do nothing instead of the half hour on the great right of Guevara who slips not far from the intersection of the goalposts. Fifteen minutes from the end, Omonia equalized with Bruno Sousa, taking advantage of Remiro’s indecision on a ball apparently in control. In the final, however, an excellent restart by the Spaniards: Kubo offers Sorloth and the attacker scores the goal in a split which is worth the three points. Illness for a spectator in the stands a few moments before the final whistle, emergency help was promptly.

Girone F — All too easy for Feyenoord, who canceled Sturm Graz in the first half. The Dutch unlocked the match in the 9th minute with a successful free-kick to reward Jahanbakhsh’s cut that mocked Siebenhandl at the near post. Between 31 ‘and 41’ the Slot team scores three more times: Hancko concludes after the nice triangulation with Idrissi; the latter then only needs an assist to push into the net for Danilo, then again the Iranian who takes advantage of a detour to overtake the goalkeeper. The party of the goal continues with Gimenez, who stands out in the area on Walemark’s cross in the 66th minute; the exclamation point is put by Idrissi with a right from distance that is also fouled by an opponent’s touch (78 ‘) for the final 6-0. See also Canoe, double medal for the Ivrea players at the European Youth Championships

Group G — Freiburg confirms the good things they are doing in the Bundesliga even outside their national borders. Against Olympiacos an amazing Grifo stands out, inspiring Hofler’s header on a free kick in the 6 ‘. Gregoritsch warms up the right, first hitting the post in the 13th minute then going into the net in the 25th minute after Kyereh’s excellent start. The Austrian signs his own personal brace at the opening of the second half on the double bank of Ginter and Lienhart, leaning with an empty net after a slight hesitation. Big party in Baku, where Nantes fall against Qarabag. The French start better, with Simon calling Magomedaliyev to intervene at the quarter of an hour, then the Azerbaijani crescendo begins. We are tempted by Owusu and Busenov, on whom Lafont is excellent in the interventions, but the former Fiorentina’s wall collapses twice in the second half: Owusu is cold under the door at the end of a good choral action (60 ‘), then the diagonal of Zoubir five minutes later he directs the race. The icing is Jankovic in the 72nd minute with an unstoppable low shot from outside the box.

Girone H — Excellent proof of Trabzonspor, which is relaunched in the qualifying speech against the Red Star. Hamsik gave the Turkish champions the lead, heading Trezeguet’s perfect cross in the 16th minute. Halfway through the second half the Serbs remain in ten for the double yellow card remitted by Kangwa and shortly after they surrender to Trezeguet, who takes advantage of a mistake in Kanga’s exit to unload an irresistible shot at the crossroads. Nikolic’s goal at the end of the game was useless. One goal and very few emotions at Louis II, where Monaco and Ferencvaros do not give life to a memorable show. It is the Hungarians who are preferred in the first half, in which a goal to Nguen is also canceled for offside. The decisive man is Vecsei, who kicks on the fly in the 76th minute and is helped by two detours that prevent Nubel’s effective intervention.