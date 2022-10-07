Ludogorets did not go beyond 1-1 against Hjk in the Roma group. The Red Star beat Ferencvaros 4-1

Salvatore Malfitano @malfitoto



The opponents draw, the Italians do not win. Midtjylland comeback Feyenoord in the most balanced group of the Europa League, that of Lazio, where all the teams are on 4 points. Real Betis goes on the run surprising Roma, Ludogorets do not keep pace and do not go beyond the same in Finland. Freiburg does not stop on Grifo’s wings, Qarabag ruins Marcelo’s debut by winning against Olympiacos in Athens.

Union Saint-Gilloise overturns Braga, while in Malmo the behavior of the fans almost overshadows the victory of Union Berlin. Fenerbahce and Rennes continue the duo race, creating a reassuring gap over Aek Larnaca and Dinamo Kiev respectively defeated. Manchester United wins suffering on the field of Omonia, the leaders remain Real Sociedad which also passes away against Sheriff. Unstoppable PSV, which makes five at Zurich and aggravates the crisis of the Swiss, Arsenal have no problems with Bodo / Glimt. In group H the cards are shuffled: poker of the Red Star at Ferencvaros, in the other challenge Monaco beat Trabzonspor 3-1.

GROUP C — In the group of the Giallorossi, Ludogorets stops on the Helsinki field but stretches on rivals. The Bulgarians go ahead with Tissera, well inspired by Cauly, but they are reached in the 55th minute with the goal of Hetemaj who heads a free kick from the top of the penalty area.

GROUP F — Among the rivals of Lazio, Midtjylland manages to put the game back on its feet against Feyenoord. At 21 ‘the Italian Var Fabbri and Pairetto validate Szymanski’s goal, at the end of the first half the Dutch stretch with Kokcu who transforms from the spot. The Danes reopen the match with Isaksen’s volley from Pione Sisto’s cross and regret the crosses hit by these players directly from free kicks in the 7th and 76th minutes. At 85 ‘, however, Juninho thinks to restore parity, supporting an insidious cross from Evander from close range.

GROUP A — All smooth for Arsenal, who already mortgaged the game in the first half. Fabio Vieira pinches the crossbar at the opening of the game, Nketiah puts the signature on the 22nd minute, confirming Tierney’s conclusion on the post on the net. Five minutes later, Holding doubled the header on Vieira’s cross. The Portuguese embellished his performance by scoring 3-0 in the final after Gabriel Jesus’ beautiful serpentine. Even the PSV does not need much to immediately direct the game. Two undisturbed escapes by Vertessen, first on Obispo’s launch (10 ‘) and then on Kryeziu’s error (15’), are worth a quick 2-0. Gakpo’s foot is hot and he shows it in the 21st minute when he catches the corner from outside the box; at 34 ‘then he serves the assist to Xavi Simons at the end of a triangulation, with the Dutchman who wedges himself between the opponent’s shirts and anticipates the goalkeeper in a split. So in the 55th minute it’s still Gakpo with another precise right from distance to round off the result. Okita scored the goal of the flag, however the Swiss did not arrive. See also Fabio Cannavaro coach: this is his working method

GROUP B — Fenerbahce takes the lead, winning against Aek Larnaca without risking too much. Batshuayi unlocks it inspired by Rossi (26 ‘), the joy of Emre Mor crashes on the post at the opening of the second half. At 79 ‘the unfortunate deviation of Mamas in his own goal reassures the Turks for the final success. Rennes are also keeping pace, while Dynamo Kiev dissolves. Terrier sent the French forward with a powerful left under the crossbar on Gouiri’s filter, the equalizer was the work of Tsygankov at the end of a splendid team action, with Mandanda managing to oppose only on the first attempt and not on the second. A few seconds before the end, the class of 2005 Doue decides the match by taking advantage of an unfortunate exit from below attempted by the Ukrainians.

GROUP D — It never ceases to amaze Union Saint-Gilloise, with a crazy comeback against Braga. The usual Vitinha-Ruiz axis works for the Portuguese and at 49 ‘they produce the net of advantage. But that’s not enough, because in the 86th minute Nilsson is able to control Adingra’s dig and finish at the net with the help of the post. It is always the Swede in full recovery who gives the top to the Belgians, resolving a scrum in the penalty area. The disciplinary aspect is much more interesting than what happens on the pitch, between Malmo and Union Berlin. In the recovery of the first half, the Germans remain in ten for the expulsion of Schafer, who awkwardly loses the ball as the last man and knocks out the opponent who takes away the ball. At 58 ‘the referee Meler, supported by the Swedes, was forced to interrupt the match for the launch of firecrackers and smoke bombs by both fans. For over twenty minutes the teams remain in the locker room, then recover after a brief warm-up. Despite the numerical inferiority to win the three points is the Union Berlin thanks to the seal of Becker in the 67th minute, flawless on the counterattack. See also Western media:Barcelona has no intention of paying 30 million euros to buy out Felt Laurel and will leave the team – yqqlm

GROUP E — He struggles a lot more than expected, but in the end Manchester United beat Omonia. At the start is already a siege of the Red Devils, the best opportunity happens to Bruno Fernandes who hits the crossbar with a lob. Surprisingly, however, the Cypriots take the lead: Malacia loses a bloody ball in mid-field, the counterattack led by Bruno and concluded by Ansarifard is perfect (34 ‘). In the second half, the changes make the difference: Rashford enters the interval, finds an excellent right-footed shot for the equal (53 ‘) and Martial – who has also taken over – needs the assist to complete the comeback in the 63rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo would also have the match point, but with an almost empty goal he shoots on the post from a few steps; he remedies Rashford in the 83rd minute, on an assist from the Portuguese, for a 1-3. Another lethal restart sends Panagiotou into a goal, but Omonia is left with only the honor of weapons. Real Sociedad remains at the top, winning at the Sheriff’s house. Result gained in the second half, Silva opens the scoring in the 53rd minute with an unstoppable left at the intersection of the posts. The Moldovans remain in ten for Kyabou’s double yellow card, Alguacil’s team takes advantage of it shortly after with a goal by Elustondo, who heads a free-kick from the left (62 ‘).

GROUP G — Friborg flies, which leaves no chance for Nantes saved in the first half by Lafont. However, the goalkeeper can do nothing on Kyereh’s under-measure conclusion, served by Doan who takes advantage of a blunder of the defense (48 ‘). The goal of tranquility was signed by Grifo, with a low shot in the corner. Olympiacos collapses in the other game, with Qarabag walking in Athens. Zubir scares the Greeks in the 4 ‘, but his goal is canceled. The same fate was also envisaged for Owusu, but the check from the video room makes the goal valid in the 70th minute. On Masouras’s cross-shot, the Azeris are saved from the post and shake: Vesovic at 82 jumps the goalkeeper and deposits into an empty net, Sheydaev instead chooses a power solution that slips under the crossbar for the 0-3 ( 86 ‘). Bitter debut for Marcelo with the Greek shirt. See also The Savoia Cup loses Mr. Mancini but football finds Iuliano and Marchegiani

GROUP H — The Red Star show against Ferencvaros begins in the 27th minute, when Kanga converts the penalty awarded after on-field review for a touch of Wingo’s hand whose punishment can be discussed. The doubling comes in the 35th minute with Mitrovic, good at picking up Pesic’s cross and finishing under the crossbar. At the start of the second half the Serbs stretch with Katai, who scores with a surgical diagonal (50 ‘), but the palm for the evening’s goal is all for Kanga, who shoots a right-footed shot from far away at the opposite corner of the posts. At 70 ‘the Hungarians shorten with Zachariassen, who attacks the first post well and burns Borjan. All downhill also for Monaco, right from the start. At 11 ‘Trabzonspor remains in ten for the expulsion of Maxi Gomez, who after being fouled trims a kick in the face of Camara; punctual reference to the review of Guida and Chiffi from the video room. Three minutes later, Embolo grabs Hamsik and serves Ben Yedder just one ball to push into the goal for the lead. The Swiss also hits a crossbar in the 24th minute while the doubling always bears the signature of the captain, who transforms the penalty obtained by Vanderson in the first half final. At 55 ‘the match was practically closed: Embolo’s side on a corner kick rewarded Disasi, who dropped the three of a kind with his head. Bakasetas’s goal is useful only for statistics, who beat Nubel with a dry left foot from outside the box (72 ‘).