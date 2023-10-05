Europa League: The steep rise of storm opponent Rakow

Sturm sports director Andreas Schicker already knew after the draw that Rakow was in the shadow of Italy’s top club Atalanta Bergamo and Sporting Lisbon in Group D only in name terms. After victories in the CL qualification against Flora Tallinn, Qarabag and Aris Limassol, the red-blues only failed at the last hurdle against FC Copenhagen (1:2). “They were only narrowly eliminated in the play-offs – so they have a lot of quality,” explained Schicker.

The club’s rapid rise is warning signal enough for those responsible at Sturm Graz. Although the Poles, like the Graz team, lost at the start of the EL and had to admit defeat 2-0 in Bergamo, the internationally inexperienced club is not a point provider. Especially since club patron Swierczewski had wanted Sturm as a group opponent and obviously sees his club on an equal footing with Austria’s runner-up.

IMAGO/Newspix Self-made millionaire Swierczewski paved the way for his hometown club to win the championship and almost get into the Champions League

Under the 45-year-old, former IT student, now the owner of the huge retail chain x-kom and, according to Forbes magazine, worth 370 million euros, the Silesian club has been going uphill since 2014, although steeply, but not headlong. The boss has given his home club a plan with two-year stages, which has so far been implemented successfully. The march through to the premier class might have been too quick a step, even in the ambitious “Swierczewski plan”.

Successful coach turns down extension

In 2017, Czestochowa was promoted to the second division, in 2019 Czestochowa returned to the upper house, in 2021 the 100th anniversary of being runner-up was celebrated with a cup victory and in 2023 the first championship title. Swierczewski and coach Marek Papszun are considered the architects of success. However, the successful coach has been without a club since a contract extension was rejected. Assistant coach Dawid Szwarga was promoted to head coach at the age of just 32 and has successfully managed the legacy so far. As third in the league, they are three points short of the top spot.

The team was strengthened more expensively than ever. Swierczewski’s announcement that he would not bring in a player for more than 500,000 euros turned out to be a bluff. Led by the German-Ecuadorian John Yeboah for a rumored 1.5 million euros, Rakow exceeded the defined pain threshold for five other players – albeit just barely. A free transfer routine was also purchased with former HSV player Sonny Kittel. The defensive personnel situation is currently precarious. Three central defenders, including captain Zoran Arsenic and Greek newcomer Stratos Svarnas, are injured. Four senior national players from Poland, Greece, Bosnia and Romania are in the squad.

IMAGO/Newspix/Lukasz Grochala Rakow’s home ground is not suitable for UEFA, so the game will be played in a different stadium

Home venue not suitable for UEFA

Not everything kept up with the club’s rapid development. Rakow plays his European Cup matches in Sosnowiec (capacity: 11,600), an hour’s drive from Czestochowa, because the home stadium is not suitable for UEFA. The facility, which holds 5,500 fans, does not belong to the club, but to the city. “Rakow is something to be proud of for Czestochowa. The stadium in which we play is something to be ashamed of,” explained Swierczewski, who is said to be busy considering new building plans. Should there be a meeting with the Graz executive team around President Christian Jauk, a unifying topic of conversation would quickly be found.

