Home Sports Europa League: Union Berlin draws 3-3 against Saint-Gilloise
Sports

Europa League: Union Berlin draws 3-3 against Saint-Gilloise

by admin
Europa League: Union Berlin draws 3-3 against Saint-Gilloise

Mith a late goal, substitute Sven Michel saved 1. FC Union Berlin a draw in a thrilling Europa League round of 16 first leg and significantly improved their chances of progressing. The Berliners once again struggled against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their home stadium An der Alten Försterei and ended up 3-3 (1-1).

In front of 21,700 spectators, Victor Boniface (28th and 72nd minutes) and Yorbe Vertessen (58th) put the guests ahead three times. Josip Juranovic (42′), Robin Knoche (69′) and Michel (89′) scored the respective equalizers for the Bundesliga club, which didn’t give up.

In the second leg in a week’s time at the Anderlecht stadium (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Europa League and on RTL), the Berliners now need a win to progress after regular time. A draw would mean extra time and a possible penalty shootout.

Different signs

Both teams met in the preliminary round. The Belgians won in Berlin in September. Union’s only home defeat this season. The Berliners won the second leg thanks to a goal from Michel. The third-placed player in the Bundesliga will play VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday (Sunday, 7.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN).

You may also like

NBA: New challenge between Grizzlies and Warriors, there...

Europa League: Union Berlin averts another defeat against...

Probable formations of Spezia Inter

Europa League: Sven Michel saves Union shortly before...

Sergio Pedrazzini is a candidate for the Presidency...

volleyball | Champions League: Friedrichshafen has no chance...

Conference League, results and goals of the round...

Durant warmed up before the game and left...

Football Europa League: Juventus vs. Freiburg – live...

Europa League: Roma-Real Sociedad 2-0 – Calcio

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy