Mith a late goal, substitute Sven Michel saved 1. FC Union Berlin a draw in a thrilling Europa League round of 16 first leg and significantly improved their chances of progressing. The Berliners once again struggled against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their home stadium An der Alten Försterei and ended up 3-3 (1-1).

In front of 21,700 spectators, Victor Boniface (28th and 72nd minutes) and Yorbe Vertessen (58th) put the guests ahead three times. Josip Juranovic (42′), Robin Knoche (69′) and Michel (89′) scored the respective equalizers for the Bundesliga club, which didn’t give up.

In the second leg in a week’s time at the Anderlecht stadium (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Europa League and on RTL), the Berliners now need a win to progress after regular time. A draw would mean extra time and a possible penalty shootout.

Different signs

Both teams met in the preliminary round. The Belgians won in Berlin in September. Union’s only home defeat this season. The Berliners won the second leg thanks to a goal from Michel. The third-placed player in the Bundesliga will play VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday (Sunday, 7.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN).

The Berliners and the Unioners from Belgium went into the game with different signs. In four of the last five games, the “iron” had not scored. Saint-Gilloise, on the other hand, have conceded ten goals in four games.

Unlike in the first two duels, when there was a lot of fighting and midfield banter, the Berliners took control from the start. Sheraldo Becker’s bounce after a cross from Juranovic, who, like against 1. FC Köln, started as a temporary left-back, was blocked by Anthony Moris in the Belgian goal (9′).

Union game-determining

It was significantly more train in the offensive game of Berlin than in the past games. However, the precision demanded by coach Urs Fischer was often lacking. The Belgians initially focused on defending. When they got stuck in the Berlin penalty area, Boniface pulled from the left half. Kevin Behrens deflected his shot into the right corner of the goal, making it untenable for Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow.

As a result, the guests were able to adapt better to the attacking efforts of the home side. So it took a free kick, which the fouled Juranovic circled into the goal himself from a good 18 meters.

Even after the change, the Bundesliga club continued to determine the game. But in the 58th minute, captain Christopher Trimmel played the ball unchallenged into the Belgians’ feet. The guests switched quickly. Vertessen was released by Loïc Lapoussin alone in front of the Rönnow goal and completed with a precise shot.

But the hosts stepped it up a notch. The outstanding Moris parried two headers from Danilho Doekhi (66’/67′). In the second situation, Christian Burgess was on the ball with his hand. Moris also initially fended off the penalty that was due. But Knoche was successful with the margin. But the joy was short-lived. Boniface completed an exemplary counterattack before substitute Michel equalized again.