Union Berlin is dueling today (9 p.m.) with Sain-Gilles for a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The high-scoring first leg promises an exciting European Cup evening. Little things might make the difference.

For the fourth time this season, 1. FC Union meets its Europa League rival Royal Union St. Gilloises from Belgium. The good news is: It is definitely the last duel! Only one of the two opponents can reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

The venue is also new. Royal Union, whose own listed stadium does not meet FIFA specifications, will not go to Leuven this time, but to the arena of the big neighbor RSC Anderlecht. Like Saint-Gilles, Anderlecht is a commune of the capital Brussels. And the stadium of the Belgian record champions is also in the middle of a busy residential area. 21,000 spectators fit in, at least 2,000 Union Berlin supporters will support their team in their attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.



“First and foremost, we can be proud of what we have achieved,” said defense chief Robin Knoche. Union Berlin can create historic things. The adventure trip through Europe should not end in Brussels.

The conclusions from the unusual goal-rich, yes spectacular 3:3 from the first leg a week ago in Berlin. Union made a surprising number of mistakes, invited the opponent to counterattack and concede goals, but on the other hand showed enormous morale and equalized three times from behind.

“Yes, logically we wish that we wouldn’t make one or two mistakes anymore,” says coach Fischer. And Robin Knoche also calls on his team to learn lessons from the first leg, “at the back and at the front. The consequence in the end of the goal, wanting to score the goal, to be precise in the last third. Of course, defending the goal just as consistently, mistakes to minimize, to avoid and also to be resolute in the organization “against the ball”.



Physically, Knoche and Fischer agree, the team is fit despite the constant strain. “But the mental aspect is also decisive,” adds Fischer, “logical if you have to focus on a new task every three days.”

Both teams now know each other inside out. Serious tactical changes or even system changes are not to be expected: “I also assume that it will be a very close game between two teams that are really on an equal footing,” predicts the coach, “we would do well to start first Line to look at us, that we implement the things we intend to do in the best possible way. I can’t influence the behavior of the opponent,” said Fischer.

Between the two duels, Royal Union won the top game in the Belgian league at leaders Genk 2-1 despite a chaotic return journey from Berlin. St Gilles are still five points adrift of Genk in the table but have gained extra confidence for the knockout game against their Bundesliga namesake. Irrespective of that, the following applies to Urs Fischer: “We know that we have to deliver a game at the limit, that we have to make a lot of good decisions”. Robin Knoche puts it differently: “Little things, details are decided”. And in the end “one of the two teams will prevail,” says Fischer, “I hope that’s us!”



Urs Fischer will not embark on any experiments in this round of 16 second leg, but instead send his best team onto the pitch. Keeper Frederik Rönnow and Rani Khedira in the central defensive midfield are just as important as the three-man chain with Robin Knoche, Danilho Doekhi and Diogo Leite, which has been tried and tested for weeks. All three winter signings made the team better with their individual qualities: Josip Juranovic and Jerome Roussillon on the flanks and Aissa Laidouni in attacking midfield alongside Jannik Haberer. In attack, there is no way around Sheraldo Becker despite months of a lack of goals, and Kevin Behrens regularly provides good arguments as a partner.

This is how Union could play: Rönnow – Doekhi, Knoche, Leite – Juranovic, Laidouni, Khedira, Haberer, Roussillon – Becker, Behrens

The Iron Ones will win this game! After 90 or 120 minutes or – if necessary – in penalties. Overall, the Berlin Union is somewhat better staffed than the Royal Union, which is almost identical in terms of system and game structure. The Belgians will (have to) be more active themselves as hosts than in the first leg in Berlin, when the visitors gave the ball to the Irons and waited for mistakes: emphasizes coach Fischer, “I cannot influence the opponent’s behavior. (…) But I assume that they will be a little higher than in the first leg.”

1. FC Union benefits from the abolition of the away goals rule. With the rule, after the 3:3 in the first leg, a low draw in the second leg would have been enough for the Belgians to progress. “It’s clear for both teams: you have to win to get through to the next round,” said Fischer, summarizing the starting position. And 1. FC Union proved in the group stage that they can also win away from home in Belgium.

And: The Europa League adventure simply MUST continue in the quarter-finals. Because then one of the really big European clubs like Juventus Turin, Manchester United or Arsenal London would finally open at the Alte Försterei in Berlin-Köpenick.

