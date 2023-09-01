Europacup: ÖFB clubs in UEFA ranking under pressure

European Cup

Austria has come under pressure in the UEFA five-year ranking, which is decisive for the allocation of the European Cup starting places. The Bundesliga ranks only eleventh after qualifying for the three group stages. If Salzburg, Sturm Graz and LASK do not make it into the top ten by the end of the season, the Champions League permanent place for the 2025/26 season will be history.



Tenth Scotland is 1.65 points ahead of Austria, ninth Turkey is 2.85 points away. Danger looms from behind: The advantage over twelfth, Switzerland, is 0.225 points, 13th Serbia is currently held at a distance of 2.625 points. All of these nations still have three clubs in the running, with points gained by the Turks having more weight because they started with four and not like the other competitors with five representatives.

Austria finished last season with 4.9 points, they were last worse in 2015/16. In the coming season, when the European Cup reform takes effect, the domestic champion will definitely be in the group stage. In addition, the runner-up starts in the second of four qualifying rounds for the premier class.

The ÖFB cup winner – or third in the league if the cup winner finishes in the top two – enters the Europa League play-off. There are further starting places for Austria in the second qualifying round for the Europa League and the Conference League.

UEFA five-year ranking in the 2023/24 season

Nation Points Starting places 1st England 89.178 8*/8** 2nd Spain 75.989 7/8 3rd Italy 71.712 7/7 4th Germany 69.767 7/7 5th Netherlands 55.100 4/5 6th France 52.331 6/6 7th Portugal 48,316 4/6 8 Belgium 38,400 5/5 9 Turkey 32,850 3/4 10 Scotland 31,650 3/5 11 Austria 30,000 3/5 12 Switzerland 29,775 3/5 13 Serbia 27,375 3/5 14 Denmark 26,950 2/4 15 Norway 26,625 2/4 16 Israel 25,625 2/4 17 Ukraine 25,600 2/5 18 Czech Republic 25,050 3/4 19 Greece 23,125 4/5 20 Croatia 22,525 1/4

*Teams still in competition

** Starting places

