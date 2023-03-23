Until now, Europa He had been firm in his intention to prohibit the sale of cars that use diesel and gasoline from 2035, but according to the Reuters communication agency, Brussels could have given in to pressure from Germany, allowing the combustion car sales that they use synthetic fuels or e-fuels.
More specifically, it proposes to create a new category that admits cars with combustion engines that exclusively run on synthetic fuels. Thus 2035 would not be the weekend of thermal carsliving with 100% electric.
Of course, this type of car must incorporate technologies that only allow the engine to run when powered by e-fuelwhich will prevent traditional gasoline or diesel from being added to the tank.
This change of opinion on the part of Europe will serve to make the automotive industry transition, since countries such as Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, with Germany at the forefront, saw it unfeasible and harmful that from 2035 only electric cars could be sold. A position that clashes head-on with other member states such as Spain, Austria or France, which have bet everything on electric vehicles.
Combustion, electric and hydrogen cars
The majority of automobile firms, suffocated by the Brussels environmental requirements and fearful for their sanctionsthey had already drawn up roadmaps in which they would only sell 100% electric cars in Europeeven before 2035. This is the case of industry ‘giants’ such as Stellantis, which wanted to achieve this goal in 2030, or Volkswagen in 2033, although all brands play with similar periods.
But the truth is that it was a flight forward and without much faith in this strategy, since contrary to official discourse, most firms admitted having many doubts about the speed of the electrical transition in the sector, due to the reality of a market in which the buyer is reluctant to acquire BEV vehicles due to its high precio Yet the lack of infrastructure of load.
Therefore, this new window that could be opened if Brussels supports cars with synthetic fuels in 2035not only relieves firms and gives them more room for manoeuvre, but also helps them develop new technologies such as hydrogen. Since if all the experts in the sector agree on something, it is that the true transition towards sustainable mobility involves the coexistence of different technologies that help reduce the carbon footprint.