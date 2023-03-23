Until now, Europa He had been firm in his intention to prohibit the sale of cars that use diesel and gasoline from 2035, but according to the Reuters communication agency, Brussels could have given in to pressure from Germany, allowing the combustion car sales that they use synthetic fuels or e-fuels. More specifically, it proposes to create a new category that admits cars with combustion engines that exclusively run on synthetic fuels. Thus 2035 would not be the weekend of thermal carsliving with 100% electric.

Combustion car that runs on e-fuel

Of course, this type of car must incorporate technologies that only allow the engine to run when powered by e-fuelwhich will prevent traditional gasoline or diesel from being added to the tank. This change of opinion on the part of Europe will serve to make the automotive industry transition, since countries such as Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, with Germany at the forefront, saw it unfeasible and harmful that from 2035 only electric cars could be sold. A position that clashes head-on with other member states such as Spain, Austria or France, which have bet everything on electric vehicles.

Combustion, electric and hydrogen cars

The majority of automobile firms, suffocated by the Brussels environmental requirements and fearful for their sanctionsthey had already drawn up roadmaps in which they would only sell 100% electric cars in Europeeven before 2035. This is the case of industry 'giants' such as Stellantis, which wanted to achieve this goal in 2030, or Volkswagen in 2033, although all brands play with similar periods.

synthetic fuel barrel