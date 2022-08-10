Listen to the audio version of the article

The roar of 12 thousand fans, crammed and screaming in a unique system in the world. This is what remains imprinted in the heart and ears of every athlete who has climbed at least once in their career on the starting blocks of the Foro Italico swimming pool. Suffice it to ask, as proof, Federica Pellegrini and Alessia Filippi, the stars of our swimming who branded the 2009 Roman World Championships with their exploits (and the world record set by the Venetian on 200 freestyle still resists, almost as eternal as the city who welcomed him …).

In that swimming pool, and once again on the coast of Ostia, you can swim again, this time the European one. The continental dimension (with the addition of the absence of Russia) makes the blue swimming battleship the obligatory favorite. But the Roman appointment is also valid as a further organizational test for the entire country system, at the turn of a delicate economic-political moment and along the road that – we remember – has as its last and main landing the Milan Winter Games -Cortina 2026

History

The last time that Europe of swimming had dived into the swimming pool of the Foro Italico was in 1983. At that time, the boom of blue swimming was just on the horizon, but a star made it appear for a few days closer than how much it was: Giovanni Long John Franceschi, Milanese, born in 1963, won two gold medals in the 200 and 400 medley, with as many continental records. As dazzling as it was short-lived, that of Franceschi (fresh from the silver and bronze of two years earlier in Split and from the world champion bronze on the 200 mixed in Guayaquil in 82), to which were added the bronzes of Paolo Revelli on the 200 butterfly, of the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay (to Francesca and Revelli were joined by Guarducci and Rampazzo), and Cinzia Savi Scarponi in the 100 butterfly.

The numbers

The edition starting on Thursday 11 August is number 36 of the continental review. One thousand registered athletes representing 49 nations; 77 finals, 102 the Azzurri in the race. At the last European Championships in Budapest Italy won 10 golds, 14 silvers and 20 bronzes. Five disciplines: swimming in the pool, in open water (in Ostia), artistic swimming (with the first time of the male single), dives and dives from great heights (hosted by courts 1 and 2 of the Circolo del Tennis del Foro Italico, which will be transformed ad hoc for the event).

I premi

More than the medal, the chronometer will count for the champions who will dive into the swimming pool of the Foro Italico. The LEN, the European swimming federation, will in fact recognize 10 thousand euros for a world record and 5 thousand for a continental one, while the medalists will respectively receive 2 thousand euros for gold, 1500 for silver and one thousand for bronze (3,500, 3 thousand and 2,500 for the relays); those established by the Fin, the Italian Federnuoto, which will give respectively 10 thousand, 7 thousand and 5 thousand euros to the medalists, are decidedly more consistent.