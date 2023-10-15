Europe lost, thriller for New Zealand, world number one Irov con

On Sunday, in the other quarter-finals, England will meet Fidi (5:00 p.m.) and France will meet the defending champions from South Africa (9:00 p.m.).

The team that finished second in the basic groups and was not the favorite advanced to the semi-finals.

Ireland vs New Zealand 24-28

Seven minutes to the end, the Irish after the car throw-in pushed the ball into the goal, the team of Mlyn Taylor used a dump when it was stopped. Penalty five and seven points for Ireland, dream at 24:25. Taylor lut card and ten minutes on the penalty bench.

They completely messed up the Irish game in the pesile. Within two minutes, they were guilty twice – five times and two aerial duels. Jordie Barrett, one of the three siblings in the New Zealand lineup, converted one free kick to make it 28:24.

Irov still had enough time to turn around, but they didn’t get to it. In the very midst of the beast, they unwittingly charged into the fortresses of the defense, made an unmarried thousand steps to the stream, but could not catch up.

The Jets have never advanced to the semi-finals of the World Championship, but this year they were the favorite to win the gold. We have seen that New Zealand is extremely strong. We couldn’t do vc. Alas, it was not enough, said Irish captain Johnny Sexton. At the age of eight, it was the last save of his career.

He also made one mistake, in the 59th minute he did not miss a free kick from a suitable position, the difference between the two teams remained eight points 17:25. Despite the fact that the Irish were only able to push through, they lost by a point. If Sexton had scored first, they would have led by two points and New Zealand would have had to play differently.

From the start of the game, he concentrated on defense and punished the Irish defenders in the game. He had to behave differently, it is not his own, the Irish were a very strong competition and commanded respect. They just had to tighten it up. They lost 0:13, 10:18 and 17:25.

Another decisive moment was Will Jordan’s birdie in the 53rd minute. After a drive in their own half, the New Zealanders made an exemplary break. Tokok clutch Mounga broke through a gap in the defense, sprinted several meters with me in hand, and the Irish had no way to stop the furious Jordan.

We all knew and talked all week that it was going to be a monster rescue. And he was, declared Ian Foster, the New Zealand coach.

Irman was also relieved that Kou Farrell, after an hour of play, pulled off the clutch of Gibson-Park, who was playing an excellent pass, and sent Murray to hit. It was a difficult decision. would it be because Murray is a legend and he wanted to allow him to play on the ampiont?

Murray then made a fatal mistake before a free kick, after which Jordie Barrett made it 28:24. The Irish then had to score a goal in the game, which is much more difficult, not if a free kick or a kick from the game after reaching the ground, the so-called drop gl, meant for them to turn.

But that was a battle, sighed Ardie Savea. When the mole, after blowing the whistle, went to the television for an interview because he was chosen as the man of salvation, he could barely speak. We played against first-class competition that set the trend all year. Just laugh at him in front of them. I am proud of the teamwork.

Wales vs Argentina 17-29

Argentina stupidly lost in Marseille by 0:10, but scored six points before halftime and finally turned the tables. The South Americans started the game with kicks from Emilian Boffelli and goals from Joel Sclavi and Nicols Sanchez closed the game.

In the semi-finals, Argentina will show up for the World Cup. Los Pumas still wait for the final stage. In 2007, the South American team won bronze, in 2015 it took fourth place.

Rugby World Cup in France

quarterfinal

Marseille: Argentina – Wales 29:17 (6:10)

Saint-Denis: New Zealand – Ireland 28:24 (18:17)

