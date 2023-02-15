AS also dissected the coming into play of the Bondynois but did not get carried away, judging his average performance, ” although he revived his team for a moment “. The pro-Madrid media was nevertheless won over by the performance of former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, judged as ” a player who has greatness, exactly what PSG lacks » and will have been « a wall for the Bavarians, preventing Musiala or Sané from entering the area and becoming Choupo-Moting’s nightmare, unnoticed. »