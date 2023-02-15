Sold out by a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, PSG’s poor performance was scrutinized across Europe. While Kylian Mbappé poses a threat, Christophe Galtier’s side have been mocked for their minimalist play, while individual performances have been seen in some PSG players’ countries.
“The French giant of the crisis”, “a horribly constipated performance”
Across the Rhine, Bayern’s fairly easy victory draws its explanation from the poor Parisian performance. Bild mocked the game of PSG presented as ” the French crisis giant (recently two consecutive competitive bankruptcies), which is visibly unstable and exclusively limited to counterattacks. »
Kicker wants to be more nuanced. The German media highlights a ” more balanced start to the second half where Paris invested more “, while recalling a first half where” theoretical football spectacle was practically non-existent ” and or ” Bayern’s dominance of the game – tactically in 3-1-5-1 – yielded no results. »
In England, The Guardian made fun of a Parisian game “ horribly constipated and on his way to a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich. who threatens to kill their season before the end of February. » The British daily does not stop there and castigates a PSG which “just looked quite flat, a collection of random pieces trying in vain to form a team. »
Sky Sports move forward with more apprehension. Even if ” Christophe Galtier’s side now face the prospect of a second straight elimination in the Round of 16 on March 8 in Munich “, the English retain an ounce of optimism as long as ” Mbappe’s performance as a second-half substitute gave them hope. »
Donnarumma targeted in Italy, Spain proud of Ramos
Spain also had their eyes on Kylian Mbappé. Closely watched on the other side of the Pyrenees since Real Madrid’s desire to sign him for many years, the entry of the former Monegasque allowed PSG to react and “ Mbappé who, without improving the game of his team, managed to give him a plus in attack ” according to Brand.
AS also dissected the coming into play of the Bondynois but did not get carried away, judging his average performance, ” although he revived his team for a moment “. The pro-Madrid media was nevertheless won over by the performance of former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, judged as ” a player who has greatness, exactly what PSG lacks » and will have been « a wall for the Bavarians, preventing Musiala or Sané from entering the area and becoming Choupo-Moting’s nightmare, unnoticed. »
In Italy, the entry of Mbappé has changed the situation for PSG according to the Gazzetta dello Sport : « The first match, the one without Kylian Mbappé, sees a consequent domination of the Germans. The second sees the entry into play of the French striker, who alone scares a hitherto dominant team. While Spain took pride in Sergio Ramos’ strong performance, the Italians blasted Gianluigi Donnarumma’s error that gave Bayern Munich the win.
The Gazzetta dello Sport denounces ” a guilty Donnarumma, because the shot of the former Juventus (Kingsley Coman) is central and not even that violent » and fears that « after last year’s mistakes at the Bernabeu, the Italian goalkeeper risks once again costing PSG’s ambitions in Europe dearly. On this same action, Tuttosport regret a Donnarumma” not flawless ».