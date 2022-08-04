Rome, 3 August 2022 – 101 athletes, including 54 men and 47 women, have been called up by the technical director Anthony the Tower for the European Athletics Championships scheduled in Munich (Germany) from Monday 15 to Sunday 21 August. For Italy this is a record in terms of participation: the previous record dates back to 20 years ago, again in Munich, with 95 Azzurri at the start of the 2002 edition. Marcell Jacobs and Gianmarco Tamberi, even if both are not sure they will be at the starting line due to their respective physical problems. The hope of course is that the two Olympic gold medals will be able to recover in time.

The other blues

Said of Jacobs and Tamberi, who certainly will not miss the continental appointment are the Olympic and world champion Massimo Stanocompeting in the 20 km walk after the 35 km world title, ed Elena Vallortigara, third to Eugene in the high jump. The 4×100 Olympic champions are also present in the blue team Filip Tortu (200 and relay), Fausto Desalu (200 and relay) e Lorenzo Patta. After the renunciation of the World Cup in Oregon, the Olympic finalists are back in the team Nadia Battocletti (5000) e Filippo Randazzo (long), in addition to the reigning European bronze of 10,000 Yeman Crippahere also engaged on 5000, and the hedge Osama Zoghlami. Two debutants in the absolute national team: first call for Giacomo Bertoncelli (400hs) e Rene Cuneaz (marathon).

