European Athletics Championships: Crippa wins gold in 10 thousand meters
Sports

European Athletics Championships: Crippa wins gold in 10 thousand meters

European Athletics Championships: Crippa wins gold in 10 thousand meters

Third gold for Italy in athletics at the European Championships in Monaco. Yeman Crippa, already bronze in the 5000, triumphed in the 10,000 meters with a time of 27’46 “13. Silver to the Norwegian Zerei Kbrom Mezngi (27’46” 94), recovered in the final straight from the blue. The bronze went to the French Yann Schrub (27’47 “13). Fifth place for the other blue in the race Pietro Riva, who in 27’50” 51 signed his new staff.
«Is it really Italy’s tenth medal? So many have we taken? Seriously, I’m happy: I wanted to finish the European Championship well, and I can finally say that I have taken gold of absolute value. When there is the form, these things can also be done ». Thus, from the microphones of RaiSport, Yeman Crippa expresses his joy after winning the 10,000 meters race of the European Championships. «I’m super happy – he adds -. Today when I saw that the first one (the Norwegian Mezngi ed) was moving, I left too. The bronze in the 5,000 was an ‘appetizer’, this is my race, and I knew I could play it at my best ».

