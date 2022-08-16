MUNICH. Marcell Jacobs is the 100m European champion. In the final in Munich the Olympic champion with a time of 9 “95 beat the British Hughes silver and Azu bronze medal.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen after four years is confirmed European champion of the 5000 meters. The 21-year-old Norwegian champion, fresh world champion, this evening at the Olympiastadion in Munich won in 13’21 “13 ahead of the Spaniard Mohamed Katir (13’22” 98) and the Italian Yeman Crippa (13’24 ” 83). escape of the last 600 meters.

For Crippa, 25, from Trentino of the Fiamme Oro, coached by Massimo Pegoretti, this is the second medal in a European Championship after the bronze in the 10,000 meters four years ago in Berlin. In 2017, Crippa graduated under 23 European champion of the 5000. Yeman is the Italian record holder of both the 5000 and the 10,000 meters respectively with 13’02 “26 and 27’10” 76.

Yeman, of Ethiopian origins (in 2001 he was adopted by an orphanage in Addis Ababa), has brought Italy back to the European podium of 5000 meters after almost 32 years. It was September 1, 1990 when Salvatore Antibo won the gold medal in Split, then still Yugoslavia. Previously Venanzio Ortis’ gold in Prague in 1978 and Stefano Mei’s silver in Stuttgart 1986.

«I am happy that this bronze has arrived, a medal not taken for granted in the 5 thousand. I’m really happy”. These are the first words, to the microphones of Rai Sport, of Yeman Crippa who, with a perfect performance under the tactical aspect, won the bronze medal in the 5000 meters of the European Athletics Championships in Munich.