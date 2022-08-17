Bruni finished seventh in the auction final. Hopes for a medal from Fantini in the hammer
The final of the triple jump at the European Athletics Championships in Monaco is tinged with blue. Andrea Dallavalle wins the silver medal with 17 meters and 4 centimeters, behind the unrivaled Portuguese Pedro Pichardo (17.50). Bronze for the French Pontvianne, who precedes Bocchi: unlucky Tobias, whose best jump is thwarted by a zero of a few millimeters. Only eighth the other blue Emmanuel Ihemeje. In 110 hs, on the other hand, Hassane Fofana was eliminated in the semifinals.
Donne
—
Roberta Bruni closes the auction final seventh, stopping at 4.55. For now, the Greek Stefanidi is in the lead with 4.75. In the hammer, however, Sara Fantini is now engaged, with hopes for the podium.
August 17, 2022 (change August 17, 2022 | 22:02)
