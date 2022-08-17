The final of the triple jump at the European Athletics Championships in Monaco is tinged with blue. Andrea Dallavalle wins the silver medal with 17 meters and 4 centimeters, behind the unrivaled Portuguese Pedro Pichardo (17.50). Bronze for the French Pontvianne, who precedes Bocchi: unlucky Tobias, whose best jump is thwarted by a zero of a few millimeters. Only eighth the other blue Emmanuel Ihemeje. In 110 hs, on the other hand, Hassane Fofana was eliminated in the semifinals.