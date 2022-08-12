The blue in Monaco after Eugene’s 20 “10 and the missed final for 3/1000:” The World Cup has charged me. We will also make up for it with the 4×100: we are a great group “

An Olbia-Munich flight, a lot of hope in your suitcase. Filippo Tortu will leave his on Saturday good retirement Sardinian from Golfo Aranci where, returning from the Eugene World Cup, he spent the last two weeks to move to Bavaria. The European Championships await him – the second in his career after those of 5th place on the 100 in Berlin 2018 at 20 – with the 200 and the 4×100. To be the protagonist.

Did you dispose of the disappointment for the failed world championship final for 3/1000 and the flop with the relay?

“I would not speak of disappointment: it continues to burn me, but with 20” 10 I made the staff and it was not taken for granted. The game of thousandths had favored me a couple of times: it is part of sport. About the 4×100, everything that could go wrong went wrong ”.

How was this period?

"Positive, I'm very focused. Breakfast overlooking the sea with figs at will, reactivation session in the morning and on the track in the late afternoon, at the field of Parco Fausto Noce in Olbia, 15 'from home. The mantle was redone two years ago, it is perfect. After 6 pm, with the shade and a little wind, the heat disappears. And on the way back, the only short dive of the day. I'm as white as milk ".

What kind of work did you do?

“The first week I mainly thought about unloading and disposing of the time zone. Then I gave it all: on Wednesday I did the last training session, with some repetitions and particular attention when exiting the corners ”.

Do you have any other room for growth?

“I am convinced, I am in better condition. The important thing will be not to make mistakes and improve shift management. I was not used to 200 so close together ”.

“To gold and to make less than 20” 00 ”.

“Realist: even if there will be several to aim for the podium”.

“The British Hughes, silver on Saturday at the Commonwealth Games in 20” 12, if he doesn’t have his tongue out. The 18-year-old Israeli Afrifah, who two days earlier won the Junior World Championships in 19 ”96, even though he had never done better than 20” 49. And the Turkish Guliyev: he is not the one who flew in 19 “76 in Berlin 2018, but having won the Mediterranean Games he renounced the World Cup to be fresh at the Europeans”.

“The British Mitchell-Blake, who I think is ailing, and the French Zeze: the other night in Monte Carlo he raced in 20” 76, but in La Chaux-de-Fonds he gave me two meters with 19 ”97. And then Desalu: not only out of affection ”.

Four years ago Fausto was sixth in 20 ”13, a time that would have allowed him to win 20 of the 22 previous editions.

"Precisely. I know him: forget Eugene. It will be another ".

The Olympiastadion is a noble venue: it hosted the 1972 Olympics and the 2002 European Championships. Is it the right place to go fast?

“I know of Borzov’s double and Mennea’s bronze at 20 on 200 at the Games: two great ones. On the other hand, I did not remember the success of the Greek Kenteris. The 69,000 spectator capacity thrills me. But I’m so determined that I could compete at the Giussano field and it would be the same ”.

What do you owe this trust to?

“The fact that the season followed the expected development, with the peak of form for the European Championships. The 20 ”40 of the debut had disappointed many, but it was a good viaticum. Tokyo also taught me to treat victory and defeat in the same way. I grew up, I found the right balance as a person and as an athlete ”.

“He is more convinced than me”.

What do you have left of the Berlin 2018 experience?

“I learned a good lesson: I arrived there after 9” 99 in Madrid to break the world. I was 5th and I understood the difference between meetings and big events “.

Many say that that 9 “99 made all Italian athletics turn around: do you agree?

“It is not for me to say, but I am honored. Sure, winning helps you win. I am thinking of the 4×100 in Tokyo: we had the 5th or 6th time, but after the four Italian gold medals we could only have raced to win the title ”.

"Often, but I only reviewed my exchange with Fausto to understand what I was doing wrong. We have made many mistakes, but nobody talks about contentment ".

“Often, but I only reviewed my exchange with Fausto to understand what I was doing wrong. We have made many mistakes, but nobody talks about contentment “.

In Monaco there will be the problem of the time program, with the 4×100 battery a few hours before the final of the 200.

“Let us throttle those who did it and adapt: ​​we will be ready. We are a great group. Professor Di Mulo will unravel the problem: I hope for the fourth stage, which I am more used to, but I will adapt to everything “.

Have you heard from Jacobs recently?

“I completely isolated myself: I only spoke with Patta, for Fantasy Football issues, and with Tamberi, to confirm his presence at his wedding”.

Will your season continue after the European Championships?

“We’ll see: I have a great desire for 100 to return below 10″ 00 “.