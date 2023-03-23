Here we go again. Qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany gets under way this week as 53 nations battle for 24 places.
In a repeat of last tournament’s final, England face holders Italy in their first Group C match on Thursday.
Scotland find themselves in a difficult group with Spain and Norway as they hope to reach just their second major tournament this century.
Walessemi-finalists in 2016, are in Group D with Croatia, Turkey, Latvia and Armenia.
Northern Irelandwho made their only Euros appearance seven years ago, are in an intriguing Group H which includes Denmark and Finland.
Two teams from each group advance straight to the finals, plus there is a backdoor route via the Nations League for a handful of teams.
We want to know who you see booking their spot in next year’s tournament, plus you can have your say in the comments.