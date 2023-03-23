Home Sports European Championship 2024 qualifiers: Who do you think will reach Euro 2024?
Sports

European Championship 2024 qualifiers: Who do you think will reach Euro 2024?

by admin
European Championship 2024 qualifiers: Who do you think will reach Euro 2024?
England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales all start their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 this week

Here we go again. Qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany gets under way this week as 53 nations battle for 24 places.

In a repeat of last tournament’s final, England face holders Italy in their first Group C match on Thursday.

Scotland find themselves in a difficult group with Spain and Norway as they hope to reach just their second major tournament this century.

Walessemi-finalists in 2016, are in Group D with Croatia, Turkey, Latvia and Armenia.

Northern Irelandwho made their only Euros appearance seven years ago, are in an intriguing Group H which includes Denmark and Finland.

Two teams from each group advance straight to the finals, plus there is a backdoor route via the Nations League for a handful of teams.

We want to know who you see booking their spot in next year’s tournament, plus you can have your say in the comments.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup DGroup EGroup FGroup GGroup HGroup IGroup J

See also  The runner-up in the National Championships exceeded expectations. The Beijing Women's Football Team has a good start in the new season – yqqlm

You may also like

“Masked Singer”: WWE star hides under the costume...

Spanish Selection | Gavi – Bucket: The new...

After Zhu Chenjie joined the national football team...

Ja Morant (Memphis) made his comeback tonight against...

National team: Schlotterbeck wants to be “more humble”...

Shuzhi Life leads the future | 2023 COLMO...

Silvan Widmer talks about the national team, the...

Here’s how the Serie A calendar changes

Re-admission as neutral athletes – what the return...

Maurizia Cacciatori: “Egonu? I’m not saying that Italians...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy