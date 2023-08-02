European Championship opening defeats for two ÖVV duos – sport.ORF.at

At the Beach Volleyball European Championships in Vienna (2nd to 6th August), the women’s group matches will take place on Wednesday. Eva Freiberger/Katharina Holzer lost 2-0 (19:21, 20:22) to Dutch players Katja Stam/Raisa Schoon. Franziska Friedl/Katharina Schützenhöfer also lost to the Germans Svenja Müller/Cinja Tillmann with 0:2 (17:21, 15:21).

Dorina Klinger/Ronja Klinger are still in action in the afternoon. The number eight seeded duo meets the Swiss Menia Bentele/Anna Lutz.

A total of 32 teams divided into eight groups will fight for the European Championship medals. A decisive match awaits the two ÖVV duos who have already lost. Because all runners-up and third-placed teams still have a chance of reaching the round of 16.

