Home » European Championship opening defeats for two ÖVV duos – sport.ORF.at
Sports

European Championship opening defeats for two ÖVV duos – sport.ORF.at

by admin
European Championship opening defeats for two ÖVV duos – sport.ORF.at

At the Beach Volleyball European Championships in Vienna (2nd to 6th August), the women’s group matches will take place on Wednesday. Eva Freiberger/Katharina Holzer lost 2-0 (19:21, 20:22) to Dutch players Katja Stam/Raisa Schoon. Franziska Friedl/Katharina Schützenhöfer also lost to the Germans Svenja Müller/Cinja Tillmann with 0:2 (17:21, 15:21).

Dorina Klinger/Ronja Klinger are still in action in the afternoon. The number eight seeded duo meets the Swiss Menia Bentele/Anna Lutz.

A total of 32 teams divided into eight groups will fight for the European Championship medals. A decisive match awaits the two ÖVV duos who have already lost. Because all runners-up and third-placed teams still have a chance of reaching the round of 16.

See also  Almighty fighter!Sun Minghui slashed 22+12+6 in the final key offensive and defensive killing game_Xinjiang team

You may also like

Lazio, Luis Alberto does not train and does...

separate limits for employee benefits

Kadidiatou Diani and Maëlle Lakrar give the advantage...

Dodgers’ Lance Lynn Gives Up Three Homers in...

Women’s World Cup 2023, results and rankings of...

iPhone ePhone: A New Trending Topic on Weibo...

Hradec will play at home on Saturday. The...

Bertolini farewell, “I hope to leave a legacy”...

Salzburg’s Bernardo before moving to Germany

Chinese Athlete Song Jiayuan Claims Gold in Women’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy