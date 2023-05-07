European Championship pre-qualification without ÖBV team manager Korner – sport.ORF.at

Team manager Raoul Korner will definitely not be available for the men’s national basketball team in the third round of the preliminary qualification for the 2025 European Championships in summer.

It was “not possible for him due to the general conditions”, the 49-year-old Viennese said in an interview with the APA on Sunday that he “will have a club again next season”. He added that working with the ÖBV selection was “extremely fun”.

Association did not want a double function

Korner took up his post as team boss at the end of June 2019 and was in charge of the national team in 14 games until the summer of 2022. Because his then club Hamburg Towers, from which he was on leave at the beginning of January, did not want to see him in a double function, the Viennese had to say goodbye to the ÖBV men.

GEPA/Mathias Mandl



That remains true, because even a new employer would not be “enthusiastic” if he was only available to a limited extent in the preparation time for the season.

“Choice of the Mind”

Korner spoke of a “decision of the mind, not the heart”. He “enjoyed” the rebuilding of Austria’s men with more than a dozen debutants during his tenure. He also sees a “good basis created for long-term work”.

Something is growing, he said at the beginning of July last year after his last game as ÖBV team boss – at least for the time being.