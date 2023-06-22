European Championship qualification: Belgium and Austria win, Ronaldo scores for the anniversary

Status: 06/22/2023 10:02 a.m

Belgium have defied the recent turmoil between coach Domenico Tedesco and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to claim a must-win in EURO qualifiers.

Star striker Romelu Lukaku ensured the decision in the unadorned 3-0 (2-0) against outsiders Estonia on Tuesday evening with a brace (37th minute/40th). Johan Bakayoko (90th) also scored.

Lukaku had also played a role in the Courtois case in the past few days. Tedesco had to appoint a substitute for the recent 1-1 draw with Austria due to the absence of injured captain Kevin De Bruyne and opted for Lukaku. Courtois left the national team camp a little later, Tedesco then confirmed media reports that the captain’s choice was the reason.

Austria is taking a giant step towards the EURO

In the qualifying group, however, the Belgians are behind Austria, who, with team boss Ralf Rangnick, have taken a huge step towards participating in the European Championship. In the 2-0 (0-0) win against Sweden, Hoffenheim professional Christoph Baumgartner (81/89), courted by RB Leipzig, scored twice.

With ten points from four games, the Austrians are well on their way to qualifying for the continental tournament like they did in 2016 and 2021. It is already difficult for the Swedes after defeats against Belgium and in Austria.

Ronaldo scores on his 200th appearance in the national jersey

Portugal’s soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late goal in his 200th international match to secure an important victory in the European Championship qualifier. The 38-year-old from Al-Nassr scored the 1-0 (0-0) in the 89th minute of the away game in Iceland on Tuesday evening.

It was supposed to be a celebratory anniversary for Ronaldo, coach Roberto Martinez had given the five-time Ballon d’Or winner a starting XI guarantee – but for a long time it was a tough affair. Ronaldo missed a decent chance from a tight angle in the 69th minute and the game largely went past him. That changed in the 89th minute, Ronaldo dusted off to victory from close range. The team of referees spent three minutes investigating a possible offside position, and then it was clear: Ronaldo had scored his 123rd international goal in his 200th appearance, both of which are unmatched.

In the fourth game of qualifying for Euro 2024 in Germany, the Portuguese took their fourth success and are still alone at the top of Group J with twelve points. Slovakia (10) follows with a meager 1-0 (1-0) in Liechtenstein.

Poland makes a fool of itself against Moldova

Four days after the successful test against EM hosts Germany, Poland experienced an embarrassment in qualifying for the 2024 tournament. In Moldova, the team around star striker Robert Lewandowski surprisingly lost 2:3 (2:0) and after three games in Group E slipped behind their opponents to the penultimate place.

Poland (3 points) is only fourth behind leaders Czech Republic (7), Albania (6), who won 3-1 (1-1) on Tuesday at bottom Faroe Islands (1), and Moldova (5).

After Arkadiusz Milik’s early lead (12′), Lewandowski increased the lead to a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead at the break (34′). Ion Nicolaescu (48′) cut short for the outsider shortly after the break in Chisinau and equalized (79′), Vladislav Baboglo scored to win (85′). Poland had won against the DFB-Elf in Warsaw on Friday (1-0).

Haaland keeps Norway’s hopes high

Erling Haaland gave Norway new courage and the first win in the current qualification. With a quick brace within five minutes (56′, hand penalty/60′), he shot his team to 3-1 (1-0) against Cyprus. With four points in Group A, the road to the EURO next summer is still rocky. Spain (3) have played two games less, leaders Scotland (2-0 Georgia) already have twelve points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

