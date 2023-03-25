For the first time since 2016, the Austrians made a victorious start to qualifying for a World Cup or European Championship. “Except for the goal conceded, it was an optimal start to the European Championship qualifiers,” said goalie Heinz Lindner. The ÖFB team presented themselves offensively as the game continued. “It was important to win like that,” said Michael Gregoritsch. In the end there were no less than 25 shots on goal on the credit side.

And last but not least, the ÖFB fans in the sold-out arena, who attended the first international victory in Linz since 1981, liked that. “Very nice, really cool setting. This is how you imagine an international match, a full house and a pretty decent performance from us,” noted Christoph Baumgartner. Gregoritsch was already thinking about Monday (8.45 p.m., live on ORF1) when Estonia, the second outsider in this group, gets in the way: “We have to do more here.”

Successful start in EM qualifiers Austria’s national soccer team made a great start to the European Championship qualification on Friday. In front of 16,500 spectators in the new Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, team boss Ralf Rangnick’s team defeated Azerbaijan 4-1 (2-0). A double strike led the hosts deservedly on the road to victory.

Change brings the ÖFB team on track

At first, however, the opening victory could also be enjoyed. In the first half hour, the team struggled against the Azerbaijani, who had previously won five games in a row. “In the beginning we didn’t get very good access, Azerbaijan also showed their quality there,” explained Konrad Laimer. Baumgartner wanted to avoid waiting too long: “In a game like this it’s important to take the lead – and the sooner the better.”

more on the subject ÖFB team succeeds in a tailor-made start

Coach Ralf Rangnick helped. “We reacted brilliantly and changed the formation to a 4-3-3 system,” said Laimer, pleased with the outside help. “The change was good for us, we played better then and the goal was a can opener,” emphasized Baumgartner. Patrick Wimmer put the Hoffenheim legionnaire in the limelight, substitute captain Marcel Sabitzer completed the lead.

Less than 100 seconds later, Gregoritsch had forgotten his miserably missed big chance, conquered the ball himself and made it 2-0 with the help of the Azerbaijani goalie. “I made life difficult for myself with my big chance, of course it has to come in, no discussion. But I’m glad that I was then able to work my way through to the goal,” said the Styrian, who saw a clear division of roles from then on. “It was a very dominant game from us.”

Sabitzer puts a stamp on the game

The man of the match was Marcel Sabitzer, who scored two goals and one assist. After the break, the Manchester United legionnaire skilfully curled a free kick into the net before setting up Baumgartner’s header with a corner kick. Substituted in an ailing condition, he decided against a marathon of interviews after the game, but his team-mates praised the 29-year-old’s performance.

Free-kick goal to make it 3-0 (49th minute) Just after the break, Sabitzer hits again from a stationary ball.

“Sabi’s performance was outstanding, there’s no other way to say it today. He is a player with quality and is in a very good mood right now, the move (to Manchester United) did him good, he’s literally blossoming,” analyzed Baumgartner, who also emphasized the leadership qualities of the substitute captain. “Especially when Marko Arnautovic or David Alaba are out, it’s important that you have players who then lead the way, and he did that impressively today.”

GEPA/Manfred Binder



Sabitzer himself classified everything soberly in the TV interview and gave the ÖFB game a grade of “2-“. “It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t all good. But if you start with a 4:1, you’ve done your duty.” The mediocre early phase and the unnecessary goal conceded played into the rating of the Styrian captain.

Contagious atmosphere

The atmosphere in the new Raiffeisen Arena in Linz went unnoticed, but the players obviously enjoyed it. Local hero Lindner said: “The mood was excellent right from the start, the spark spilled over. We pushed each other and I hope that will be the case on Monday as well.” The goalie was born in Linz and knows the long way to the new arena: “It’s really impressive what has been put up here. It’s been missing for a long time.”

The ailing Real Madrid legionnaire David Alaba also liked the overall package. “It’s a very nice stadium, the atmosphere was great, the fans in the stands had fun, the players on the field too, so it was a nice evening,” he said after the game. The previously criticized lawn was ultimately not so important. “The place was better than we thought yesterday,” said Baumgartner. The rain at kick-off played into the hands of the enthusiastic team.

From the ÖFB point of view, the expectations of the new Linz arena were certainly met. “It was exactly what we had hoped for. It’s important that we can transfer the way we play to the people and that they give us energy,” said Gregoritsch. This should continue seamlessly on Monday when Estonia, the second outsider in the European Championship qualifying group F, makes a guest appearance in Linz.

European Championship qualification, group F, first day of play

Freitag:

Austria – Azerbaijan 4: 1 (2: 0)

Linz, Raiffeisen Arena, 16,500 spectators (sold out), SR Frankowski (POL)

Torfolge:

1:0 Sabitzer (28.)

2:0 Gregoritsch (29.)

3: 0 Sabitzer (50th / free kick)

3:1 Mahmudov (64.)

4:1 Baumgartner (69.)

Austria: Lindner – Mwene, Trauner (74th / Ulmer), Danso, Wöber (34th / Posch) – Seiwald – Laimer, Sabitzer (74th / Ljubicic), Wimmer (68th / Kainz) – Baumgartner, Gregoritsch (68th / Adamu )

Azerbaijan: Imanov – Haghverdi, Mustafazada, Hasanalizada (46./Krivotsyuk), Jafarguliyev (46./Aliyev) – Richard Almeida (78./Isayev), Mahmudov, Israfilov (60./Jamalov) – Kökcü (46./Alaskarov), Dadashov , Sheydayev

Yellow cards: Wöber or Jafarguliyev, Richard Almeida, Mahmudov, Israfilov, Dadashov