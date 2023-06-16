European Championship qualification: England and France celebrate favorite wins

Status: 06/16/2023 11:20 p.m

England clinched their third win in three games in the European Championship qualifier at Malta. France are also on course after an easy win over Gibraltar. Turkey, coached by Stefan Kuntz, celebrated a last-minute victory.

The Equipe Tricolore won 3-0 at Gibraltar, number 201 in the world rankings, on Friday evening (June 16th, 2023) and comfortably leads Group B with nine points. Olivier Giroud gave the French the lead in Faro in the third minute, World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappe increased with a penalty just before the break (45+3), and Aymen Mouelhi (78) also scored his own goal. Greece are now second in the group after beating Ireland 2-1.

England had no trouble clinching their third win in their third qualifier in Malta. An own goal by Fernando Apap (9th) paved the way for the Three Lions early on. Trent Alexander-Arnold (28th), record goalscorer Harry Kane with his 56th international goal (31st, penalty kick) and Callum Wilson (83rd, penalty kick) ensured the befitting 4-0 win.

The Swiss are also leaders in Group I with the maximum yield, but were anything but brilliant in the arduous 2-1 win in Andorra. The Swiss quickly led 2-0 with goals from Remo Freuler (7th) and Zeki Amdouni (33rd). Marcio Vieira (67th) shortened. Romania are two points behind after being 0-0 in Kosovo. Belarus is still waiting for the first point after beating Israel 1-2 (1-0) in Budapest.

Türkiye with last minute victory

Turkey, coached by Stefan Kuntz, won 3-2 in Latvia with a last-minute goal and even took first place in Group D for the time being. However, World Cup third-placed Croatia, who meet Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday, have played a game less and are just two points behind. Wales is third after 2: 4 (1: 2) against Armenia.

Debutant Abdülkerim Bardakci (22nd) surprisingly scored the 1-0 for the Turks, who initially had problems. The supposed 2-0 by Ferdi Kadioglu (39th) was withdrawn after video evidence of a foul. Eduards Emsis (51st) equalised, but Cengiz Ünder (61st) scored to make it 2-1. In the turbulent final phase, Irfan Kahveci (90’+5′) secured the Kuntz team’s second win after Kristers Tobers (90’+4′) equalized again.

Kazakhstan surprising leaders

In Group H, Kazakhstan is surprisingly top of the table after 3-0 (1-0) in San Marino – ahead of their pursuers Denmark, Finland and Slovenia, who are tied on points.