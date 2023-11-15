European Championship qualification: Ex-WAC top scorer keeps Israel in the European Championship race

European Championship qualification

With a late goal, Shon Weissman shot Israel’s national soccer team back into the European Championship race in the European Championship qualification. The former WAC goalgetter scored against the Swiss in the 88th minute on Wednesday to make the final score 1-1 and snatched the European Championship ticket from the Swiss shortly before the end. With a win, Switzerland would have qualified for the European Championship two match days before the end of the group games.



Despite the draw, coach Murat Yakin’s team took the lead in the table with 16 points ahead of the Romanians with the same number of points and is still clearly on course for the European Championships. Israel, which scored its first point in the second international match after the Hamas terrorist attacks after a 1-0 defeat in Kosovo, is third with twelve points and can also still hope to take part in the European Championship.

Ruben Vargas gave Switzerland the lead in the 36th minute. Weissman, who moved from WAC to Real Valladolid in the Primera Divison in 2020, saved Israel a point shortly before the end. The Swiss Edimilson Fernandes was shown a red card in stoppage time for rough play. Thanks to his efforts on Wednesday, captain Grani The midfielder completed his 119th international match, leaving behind Heinz Hermann, who played 118 times for Switzerland.

No whistles before kick-off

The game was played in the Puskas Akademia Pancho Arena, a stadium with a capacity of almost 4,000 spectators in the tranquil town of Felcsut. This is where Viktor Orban spent his childhood; the arena and its first division team (Puskas Akademia FC) are considered a private project of Hungary’s Prime Minister. Unlike before the 0-1 loss in Kosovo on Sunday, there were no whistles during the Israeli anthem before the game. An Israeli fan delegation was in the stadium and provided audible support.

Switzerland took control after kick-off. Former Salzburg striker Noah Okafor hit the crossbar before Vargas headed the ball in (36′). The Israelis had a chance to equalize shortly after the break. Anan Chalaili, completely unchallenged, headed the ball onto the crossbar. Salzburg’s Oscar Gloukh came on after just over an hour of play, as did veteran star Eran Sahavi and Weissman. The game sputtered along before Weissman, who now plays for Granada, took advantage of a mistake by the Swiss.

The Swiss have their next chance to qualify for the European Championships on Saturday in the home game in Basel against Kosovo. Then a draw is enough. Romania also has good cards as second on equal points, but has to survive again on Saturday in Felcsut against third-placed Israel.

Israel home games on neutral ground

Israel’s games were not played in October due to the Gaza war. That’s why the team is now playing four games in just over a week. After the matches in Kosovo and against Switzerland, the games against Romania (Saturday) and three days later in Andorra are on the program. Israel plays its home games on neutral grounds. The war was triggered by the massacre that terrorists from the Islamist Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations carried out in the border area on October 7th.

