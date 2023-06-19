European Championship qualification: France and England still flawless

European Championship qualification

Vice World Champion France (Group B) and Vice European Champion England (C) are still flawless in qualifying for the EM 2024 in Germany. The duo celebrated their fourth win in four games on Monday and have a ticket to the finals within reach at half-time. France beat Greece 1-0, England outclassed North Macedonia 7-0. Switzerland (I) had to settle for a 2:2 draw against Romania.



France were in the lead from the start in front of 80,000 spectators in the sold-out Stade de France, but the Greek defense held out for half a period. In addition, the French called for five unsuccessful penalties in the first half for three alleged foul games against superstar Kylian Mbappe and two handballs by a Greek. A whistle would have been justified twice in attacks against Mbappe.

Shortly after the break, however, the time had come. After a kung fu attack by Konstantinos Mavropanos against Antoine Griezmann, who was able to continue playing with a head bandage, the Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz awarded a penalty. Mbappe initially failed at goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, but was given a second chance and sank the second attempt in the cross corner (55th). The 24-year-old has 40 goals in 70 international matches.

After an emergency stop by Mavropanos against Kolo Muani (69th), referee Lahoz sent the culprit off the field with a red card. Didier Deschamps wasn’t always confident against ten men, but is still without a goal after four games. Greece will probably duel with the Netherlands for second place.

Saka treble against North Macedonia

England had no trouble with North Macedonia and were 3-0 up at half-time at Manchester’s Old Trafford. Harry Kane converted his first chance (29th) to lead 1-0 and scored in the sixth international match in a row. Bukayo Saka then scored three times (39′, 47′, 51′), Marcus Rashford (45′), Kalvin Phillips (64′) and Kane from the penalty spot (73′) scored the other goals.

APA/AFP/Oli Scarff Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka was in a goal mood against North Macedonia

After a dominant first half, Switzerland were 2-0 ahead of their closest rivals, Romania. The 22-year-old Zeki Amdouni scored twice (28th, 41st) and thus also in the fourth European Championship qualifier. But the Confederates missed the tangible fourth win in the fourth game in the finish. Valentin Mihaila (89′, 92′) saved the Romanians from defeat, leaving them just two points behind.

Türkiye wins against Wales

In Group H, Finland defeated San Marino 6-0 (2-0) within nine minutes (65th, 72nd, 74th), not least thanks to a hat-trick by Daniel Haakans, and took the lead in the table. Kazakhstan are tied in second after a 1-0 draw in Northern Ireland. Two points adrift are Slovenia and Denmark, who drew 1-1 in Ljubljana. Ex-Sturm player Rasmus Höjlund (42′) equalized the hosts’ lead through Andraz Sporar (25′).

In Group D, Turkey extended their lead with a 2-0 home win over Wales. After the exclusion of Welshman Joe Morrell (41st) and a missed penalty by Hakan Calhanoglu (64th), Ümüt Nayir (72nd) and Arda Güler (80th) redeemed Stefan Kuntz’s team.