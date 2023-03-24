In the top duel in Group E, Poland couldn’t recover from a 0-2 draw in the Czech Republic after three minutes. With Robert Lewandowski it was a 1: 3 in Prague. In Group G, Serbia (2-0 against Lithuania) and Montenegro (1-0 in Bulgaria) got off to a good start. In addition to the already qualified host Germany, 20 other teams get the ticket via the regular qualification. The first two of the ten groups are qualified. The last three EM participants will be determined in March 2024 via play-offs.

France punished the desolate defensive behavior of “Oranje” ice cold. It was 3-0 after just 21 minutes, Antoine Griezmann (2nd), Dayot Upamecano (8th) and neo-captain Kylian Mbappe (21st) sent “La Ola” through the Stade de France. Griezmann opened the scoring with a dry finish after Mbappe’s altruistic reed. The duo celebrated the goal together after media reports had circulated that Griezmann felt ignored in the choice of captain and was flirting with a resignation.

AP/Christophe Ena



Substitute weakened Elftal offensively harmless

Dayot Upamecano pushed a Griezmann free-kick over the line. Goalie Jasper Cillessen made an unfortunate figure. As the master of the house, the vice world champion determined the rhythm of the game at will. Mbappe confidently converted a steep pass that slipped through the Dutch defense chain. Ronald Koeman’s weakened Dutch side – a quintet around Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt left ill – only came sporadically in front of the goal of France’s new one-goalie Mike Maignan.

more on the subject All games, all goals

However, when Elftal returned to the classic 4-3-3, they were far from the effectiveness of the French. With the three-goal lead behind them, France rocked the home win with all their class. However, there was a goal in the finish: Mbappe made it 4-0, while Memphis Depay failed with a hand penalty to Maignan (95th).

A tailor-made start for Belgium too

Belgium also made a tailor-made start. Led by the new captain Kevin de Bruyne, who inherited the post from the retired Eden Hazard, the fourth in the world rankings showed a convincing performance against largely harmless Swedes. In the first game after the disappointing World Cup exit in the group phase, star striker Lukaku advanced to the match winner with three goals (35th, 49th, 83rd) in the Austria group.

APA/AFP/Jonathan Nackstran



However, it was the hosts who scored the first high-profile opportunity in Solna’s sold-out Friends Arena. Defender Wout Faes scraped a shot from Dejan Kulusevski off the line (15′) after Thibaut Courtois had already been beaten. A period of pressure from the Belgians finally resulted in the well-deserved lead. The hitherto inconspicuous Lukaku extended a cross from Dodi Lukebakio with a head into the far corner (35th).

Immediately after the restart, Lukebakio served the incoming Lukaku again, who steered the ball over the line from close range (49′). As a result, Sweden remained undecided in the last third. On the contrary: Johan Bakayoko served Lukaku, who tied his triple pack completely free (83rd). Returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute to thunderous applause, was no longer able to prevent Sweden’s defeat. The old star completed his first international match in almost a year.