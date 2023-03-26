Home Sports European Championship qualification: Kazakhstan duped Denmark after 0-2
European Championship qualification: Kazakhstan duped Denmark after 0-2

European Championship qualification

Kazakhstan caused a sensation at the start of the second day of the European Championship qualifier. The number 115 in the world won 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in Astana against EM semi-finalist Denmark after trailing 0-2 thanks to three late goals.

A brace from former Sturm Graz player Rasmus Höjlund was not enough for the Danes. The 20-year-old Atalanta player, who scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Finland on Matchday 1, struck in the 21st and 35th minutes against the Kazakhs.

In the closing stages, however, Baqtijar Sainutdinow (73’/penalty), Asqat Taghybergen (86′) and Abat Ajymbetov (89′) turned the game around. Ajymbetow saw the yellow-red card in stoppage time (90+6).

Reuters/Pavel Mikheyev

Stunned by the Danes: Kazakhstan turned a 0:2 into a 3:2 in the end

For the Danes, who are in 18th place and who traveled to Qatar as a semi-finalist and one of the favorites for the World Cup and had already failed in the group phase, it was the next setback in a short time.

The team of team boss Kasper Hjulmand had won the opening match comfortably against Finland thanks to three Höjlund goals. The Kazakhs lost 2-1 to Slovenia after leading 1-0. This time, however, the underdog turned the tables.

