A brace from former Sturm Graz player Rasmus Höjlund was not enough for the Danes. The 20-year-old Atalanta player, who scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Finland on Matchday 1, struck in the 21st and 35th minutes against the Kazakhs.

In the closing stages, however, Baqtijar Sainutdinow (73’/penalty), Asqat Taghybergen (86′) and Abat Ajymbetov (89′) turned the game around. Ajymbetow saw the yellow-red card in stoppage time (90+6).

Reuters/Pavel Mikheyev



For the Danes, who are in 18th place and who traveled to Qatar as a semi-finalist and one of the favorites for the World Cup and had already failed in the group phase, it was the next setback in a short time.

The team of team boss Kasper Hjulmand had won the opening match comfortably against Finland thanks to three Höjlund goals. The Kazakhs lost 2-1 to Slovenia after leading 1-0. This time, however, the underdog turned the tables.