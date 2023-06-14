European Championship qualification: Lienhart prepared for all eventualities

The defender knows about the quality of the 30-year-old. “We will analyze him, but I’ve seen one or two things from him in the Champions League,” said the 26-year-old. Lienhart himself will only follow the premier class in front of the TV in the coming season – Freiburg just missed out on participating in the elite league. “Of course, when you’re that close, you want to reach the Champions League. But we can also be very satisfied with the Europa League,” emphasized the Lower Austrian.

In recent months there has been speculation about a change of club, but Lienhart decided to extend the contract at Freiburg, where he has been since 2017. “I know what I have in Freiburg. My girlfriend lives there, we both feel very comfortable. I’ve been thinking about doing something new, but in the end after talking to my family, my girlfriend and my advisor, I came to the conclusion that I’d stay,” said the defender.

Lienhart stays in Freiburg In addition to qualifying for the European Championship, some ÖFB players are also concerned with the future. While Konrad Laimer is moving to Bayern Munich, ÖFB team defender Philipp Lienhart has extended his contract with German Bundesliga club SC Freiburg.

Freiburg is a likeable, down-to-earth club. “They don’t make any crazy jumps, it’s always going up.” Years ago, SC was considered a regular candidate for relegation, but it has now established itself in the extended top field of the German Bundesliga. That’s why Lienhart announced that no overly ambitious goals for the season will be announced. “We’ve done well in the past by not making big jokes, but working hard.”

“We don’t need to hide”

Lienhart was correspondingly cautious with regard to the Belgium game. The absence of Kevin de Bruyne is not a disadvantage for the ÖFB selection, “but Belgium does not only consist of De Bruyne”. According to Lienhart, the “Red Devils” must be prepared for tough resistance. “We don’t need to hide, we have a very good team.”

Alaba once again stands out from this team, as the Germany legionnaire asserted. Alaba is playing his 100th international match against Belgium. “It’s an unbelievable number and shows how good he is. He is an absolute role model,” explained Lienhart.