European Championship qualification: Rangnick sees even more potential

In any case, Rangnick was “extremely pleased” with the performance against Sweden. He wasn’t surprised. “The players are bursting with greed and the will to win,” said the 64-year-old, summing up the formula for success, which brought the third success in the current European Championship qualifier after the victories against Azerbaijan and Estonia and the draw in Belgium. “We invested a lot against a rested Swede. You have to put that on the field first,” Rangnick praised his player.

Rangnick, who has been the ÖFB team boss for almost a year, sees his philosophy implemented. “You can see what we want to play in the team in every match, even in phases when things aren’t going perfectly. But the players have an outstanding mentality and attitude. Putting that together, I know there’s more inside. I know that and so do the boys. We played well to very well in both games. If we had played very well, we could have won in Belgium too,” said Rangnick.

European Championship qualification: Austria defeated Sweden

Austria’s national team was able to take the next big step towards the European Championship against Sweden on Tuesday evening in the Ernst Happel Stadium. In a trend-setting game, the ÖFB selection of team boss Ralf Rangnick defeated the difficult opponent 2-0 in front of a sold-out home crowd.

Rangnick’s simple EM calculation

The victory against Sweden was thanks to an improvement after the break. “We did a lot of things right in the second half and created a lot of chances. If Olsen (Sweden goalkeeper, note) hadn’t saved like that, the game would have ended much better,” explained the German, who revealed what he gave his team for the final phase of the game during the last drinking break: ” We wanted to aim for the next levels, take risks and definitely win.”

UEFA Euro 2024 qualification

In any case, the situation in Group F is more than gratifying thanks to the three points won at the end. The ÖFB team is three points ahead of Belgium and seven ahead of Sweden, but both have played one game less. Rangnick has a simple calculation on the way to the European Championship: “We have now played half of the games, in a championship you would say the first half of the season. If we score as many points in the second half of the season, we’ll be in,” said Rangnick.

The breadth of the ÖFB squad has quality

The next game is on September 12th in Sweden. With a win, the ticket would be as good as fixed. The breadth of the squad in particular makes Rangnick positive for the future. There is enough quality to be able to replace important players at any time. The games against Belgium and Sweden proved that, after all, with Konrad Laimer and Kevin Danso, two potential top performers were missing. Marcel Sabitzer also came twice as a “joker”. Marko Arnautovic also only came off the bench against Sweden, but as in Brussels he remained pale.

Rangnick still saw the involvement of the ÖFB record international as positive. “He has been absent for a relatively long time in the last few months. It was gratifying that he got fit for the course at all. But he let us know relatively early on that he doesn’t think he can last two games in a row. At half-time (against Sweden, note) it was clear that we needed an additional goal threat. Then I brought Arnautovic,” said the ÖFB team boss.

Grillitsch can “also whistle in between”

A player who also came on as a substitute made a big difference against the Scandinavians – Florian Grillitsch. The 27-year-old was considered a shaky candidate when nominated for the squad. “We talked intensively about whether we should take him on board. He didn’t play that much. But we knew that one or the other six was on the brink,” explained Rangnick about Grillitsch, who had recently gained little match practice at Ajax.

GEPA/Armin Rauthner Florian Grillitsch’s shooting technique before the 1-0 could be included in every football textbook

Grillitsch also missed the 1-1 draw against Belgium for personal reasons. Nevertheless, he got his chance against Sweden and took advantage of it – his volley, which was briefly deflected, made it possible for the ÖFB team to make it 1-0. “You can’t do much better in the 20 minutes he played,” said Rangnick, who also had positive impressions of Grillitsch’s training: “He showed that he’s not just a good kicker and a good quarterback , but can also whistle in between and win the ball.”

To victory on “the last groove”

The team boss also praised match winner Baumgartner, who scored in the 81st and 89th minutes. “He’s not Kylian Mbappe in top speed, but he’s very determined. We know that he is dangerous. He has a nose for such situations. Ran on the last groove in both games. It’s a big strength of his that he lasted until the end,” said Rangnick.

Xaver Schlager, who suffered a tear in the syndesmosis ligament at the beginning of March, once again proved to be a monster of mentality. “It’s actually a miracle that he was able to play for so long. He would never come and say he wanted out. The last pass quality was missing at the end. Then it was obvious to bring in a player like Grillitsch when the score was 0-0. The fact that things are going so well was of course ideal for him and for us,” said Rangnick.

The attitude of the players to give their last shirt for a win is also well received by the fans. With more than 46,000 spectators, the Happel Stadium was sold out. The atmosphere before, during and after the game caused goosebumps. “I don’t mind if the audience is euphoric. The players have earned the supporters’ affection,” explained the German, whose team has three away games left before the home game against Belgium on October 13.

