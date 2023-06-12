European Championship qualification: Strong spring brings Sarkaria “bonus”

The first call-up to the ÖFB squad caught Sarkaria on the proverbial wrong foot. The offensive player had booked a holiday months ago immediately after the end of the Bundesliga season, now Sarkaria’s wife had to say goodbye to warmer climes without her husband. But that didn’t cause a stir at Sarkaria, as the 26-year-old said at the team camp in Windischgarsten: “It doesn’t matter. Let her treat herself to a vacation.”

Thanks to the prospect of making his debut in the national team, it is easier to get over being a straw widower and missing out on vacation. “It fills me with great pride to be in the national team,” said Sarkaria. The 26-year-old was informed of his nomination by telephone from team boss Rangnick. “I was with two friends in an arcade in Vienna. The music was a bit louder, he must have thought I was partying somewhere,” suspected Kicker, who was born in Vienna to Indian parents.

National team before key games Austria’s men’s national team is currently leading in the European Championship qualifying group F. But in the coming days, the toughest touchstones await with group favorites Belgium away and Sweden at home.

Similarities to Storm

Sarkaria now wants to use good training performance for appearances in the European Championship qualifier on Saturday in Brussels against Belgium and on the following Tuesday in Vienna against Sweden. The adjustment problems shouldn’t be too big, after all, the style of play of the national team and that of Sturm Graz “go well together”, said Sarkaria. “Pressing and fast play forward, I’ve got that inside me now.”

The striker had an extremely strong spring season with the Styrians, his personal highlight was the brace in the 2-0 win over Rapid in the cup final. “The fact that I’m now in the national team is a bonus for me, a reward that I’ve earned,” said the neo-team striker.

The Viennese puts thoughts of how his career could continue for the time being: “Now I’m concentrating on the national team, what comes after that is regulated by my advisor. My goal is to play in a top five league and in the Champions League.”

Warning to Belgium

Speaking of the Champions League: Because Kevin De Bruyne sustained a thigh muscle injury in Manchester City’s final win over Inter Milan, Sarkaria and Co. don’t have to deal with the Belgian director. “I would have liked to play against him,” said Sarkaria. Even if there is “not much left” of the famous “golden generation” of the Belgians, according to the Sturm player, Belgium still has a “very strong team”. But he and his colleagues should not be underestimated either: “We will not make it easy for them.”