European Championship qualification: Sweden handles Azerbaijan

European Championship qualification: Sweden handles Azerbaijan

European Championship qualification

Three days after the 0: 3 bankruptcy against Belgium, Sweden wrote to Germany in the qualification for the 2024 European Football Championship. The Scandinavians outclassed Azerbaijan 5-0 (1-0) at home in Austria’s Group F on Monday. Vice World Champion France beat Ireland in Dublin, the Netherlands beat Gibraltar in Rotterdam.

Sweden, the next but one opponent of the ÖFB selection on June 20, was already under pressure in Solna and held their own without the 41-year-old star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. After an offside hit by Alexander Isak (29′), rightly denied by the French referee Stephanie Frappart, Emil Forsberg gave the hosts the lead after a strong start (38′).

Azerbaijan, who lost 4-1 to Austria on Friday, immediately had a great chance to equalize, but Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olson saved Renat Dadasov’s header (40′). In the second half, an own goal by Bahlul Mustafazade (65′), Viktor Gyökeres (79′), Jesper Karlsson (88′) from a free kick and Anthony Elanga (89′) ensured a clear home win.

Sweden beats Azerbaijan 5-0

Sweden celebrated a resounding 5-0 win over Azerbaijan in Austria’s Group F three days after losing 3-0 to Belgium.

France follows up against Ireland

After a dream start in qualifying group B (4-0 against the Netherlands), France followed up against Ireland. The French also got three points in Dublin thanks to a sharp shot from Benjamin Pavard (50th) under the crossbar. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan held on to the vice world champion’s second win with a strong save in the 90th minute.

Pavard shoots France to victory over Ireland

France beat Ireland 1-0 thanks to a sharp shot from Benjamin Pavard (50′) under the bar.

After the setback at the start, the Dutch were also able to celebrate their first success in qualifying. There was a 3:0 (1:0) against outsider Gibraltar. Memphis Depay (23′) and Nathan Ake (50′, 82′) scored the goals for coach Ronald Koeman’s team. After a red card for Liam Walker, Gibraltar had to play outnumbered from the 51st minute.

Netherlands sovereign against Gibraltar

The Netherlands celebrated their first success in qualifying for the European Championship against Gibraltar. Coach Ronald Koeman’s team clearly won 3-0.

The Czech Republic has to be content with a draw

In Group E, the Czech Republic, who had beaten Poland 3-1 in their opening game, had to settle for a 0-0 away draw against Moldova. Poland, meanwhile, clinched their first win under new team boss Fernando Santos against Albania. Karol Swiderski (41st) scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 win in Warsaw.

Poland narrowly beat Albania

In Group E, Poland secured a narrow 1-0 win over Albania. Karol Swiderski scored the winning goal in the 41st minute.

In Group G, Serbia won 2-0 in Montenegro thanks to a brace from Dusan Vlahovic (78′, 96′). Hungary dispatched Bulgaria 3-0. The goals were scored by Balint Vecsei (7th), former Salzburg and current Leipzig player Dominik Szoboszlai (26th) and Martin Adam (39th).

