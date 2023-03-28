Home Sports European Championship qualification: Switzerland wins 5-0 against Belarus
European Championship qualification: Switzerland wins 5-0 against Belarus

Switzerland has got off to an optimal start in qualifying for the 2024 European Championships in Germany. In Novi Sad, the Swiss do not report any problems with Belarus.

In the first half hour, Renato Steffen is responsible for the decision in the first Swiss European Championship qualifier.

And suddenly this game was about legends of Swiss football, about old, even older and quite old legends. The reason was given by Renato Steffen, who scored three goals within 25 minutes in the European Championship qualifier against Belarus. 4 minutes: Steffen 1:0. 17. Steffen 2-0. 29. Steffen 3-0 – and it was decided.

