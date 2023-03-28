7
Switzerland has got off to an optimal start in qualifying for the 2024 European Championships in Germany. In Novi Sad, the Swiss do not report any problems with Belarus.
And suddenly this game was about legends of Swiss football, about old, even older and quite old legends. The reason was given by Renato Steffen, who scored three goals within 25 minutes in the European Championship qualifier against Belarus. 4 minutes: Steffen 1:0. 17. Steffen 2-0. 29. Steffen 3-0 – and it was decided.
See also Longarone Alpina, in Caerano the final against Dueville. It is played on Wednesday at 20.30