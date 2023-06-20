European Championship qualification: The whirlwind in the Belgian team continues

European Championship qualification

The dispute in Belgium’s national team between world-class goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and coach Domenico Tedesco is coming to a head. In a detailed statement published late Monday evening, Courtois was “deeply disappointed” on social networks that Tedesco had made the content of an internal conversation public.



The Real Madrid goalkeeper also wanted to make it clear “that the coach’s assessments do not correspond to reality”. Initially, the Belgian association announced without giving any reason that Courtois would not play in the European Championship qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday evening (8:45 p.m.). That “surprised and shocked him,” Tedesco (37) then said at the press conference on the game.

According to Belgian media reports, the 31-year-old goalie is upset that he didn’t get the captain’s armband from the German coach after Kevin De Bruyne was injured in the 1-1 draw with Austria on Saturday. Instead of Courtois, Tedesco had made striker Romelu Lukaku captain. They decided in March that behind De Bruyne Lukaku and Courtois were equal deputies. After the game, however, the goalkeeper was offended and announced that he wanted to go home, Tedesco said.

“In no case required anything”

Courtois, on the other hand, said he “never asked for anything” in the conversation with the coach. He was only concerned with avoiding situations that would have damaged the team in the past. “To be or not to be the captain of the national team is neither a whim nor an arbitrary decision,” wrote the Real goalkeeper, “it should be his decision and I tried to convey that to him. Unfortunately, I didn’t reach my goal.”

He also spoke to Lukaku, Courtois said, but not to other teammates as has been claimed. At the end of his statement, the 102-time national player also informed that he underwent an examination on Sunday afternoon for problems in his right knee. “My club’s and national team’s medical team have been in touch and reviewed all the relevant material to make the decision to leave the training camp.”

