European Championship qualifiers: Spain beats Georgia

Spain Defeats Georgia 3-1 in European Championship Qualifier

In a thrilling match held in Valladolid, Spain, the Spanish national football team emerged victorious against Georgia with a scoreline of 3-1. The game, held on November 19 as part of the 2024 European Championship Football Qualifying Group A, saw a strong performance from the Spanish side.

Spanish player Lenormand was at the center of the action, celebrating a goal during the match. This victory was a well-deserved one for Spain, with players such as Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata contributing to the team’s success.

However, it was not all smooth sailing for the Spanish team. Player Garvey sustained an injury during the intense match, leading to concerns about his future availability for the team.

The game also saw moments of tension, with players from both teams engaging in physical confrontations. Spanish player Rodri and Georgian player Kvaratshelia were involved in a heated exchange, highlighting the intense competitive spirit on the field.

In the end, it was a hard-fought win for Spain, with their coach De La Fuente leading the team to victory. The match was captured by photographer Pablo Morano and published by Xinhua News Agency, showcasing the passion and excitement of European football qualifiers.

