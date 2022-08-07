It will not be the World Championship, okay, but it is still a great race, even if young, the European cycling championship, as far as the professionals are concerned in the last four years in a row home garden of blue cycling that in this race, perhaps , finds that faded light at the World Championship, in the Classics albeit in the great Tours.

And for the Munich edition, which sees cycling united with 90 other Olympic sports, above all his athletic majesty, for over 4,700 athletes engaged in two weeks of competitions, three Friulians are ready to run for the Italian cause. For the men, the jersey won a year ago in Trento by Sonny Colbrelli in his catch-all season is up for grabs. milan “on fire” He should have raced on the track and defended the title in the individual pursuit won a year ago in Switzerland, however, Jonathan Milan, the 21-year-old champion from Buja, is one of the hottest names in the notebook of coach Daniele Bennati, at first major flagship event.

Back to racing at the Tour of Poland after almost 4 months of hiatus, the world and Olympic champion on track has simply shown in the last week that he is the most fit Italian sprinter with two second places and as many sprints in which he launched Phil Bauhaus at the great , comrade to Bahrain.

He can pull the sprint for the imaginable captains who will be Elia Viviani and Giacomo Nizzolo (European champions 2019 and 2020) or act on his own at the end of the 209 km with 5 final laps in the center of Monaco. We will see.

The opponents? Philipsen, Groenewegen, Merlier, Ackermann, Demare, Pedersen: 90 pieces. Certainty cimolai Among the names of the squad in which the coach will have to choose the magnificent eight there is also the Pordenone Davide Cimolai (Cofidis) who will turn 33 on Saturday, at the eve of the race. He’s fine, in Poland he finished seventh in the last sprint, but above all in the last editions he worked great for the Azzurri.

The action in Glasgow in 2018 was memorable with the sprint launched to Matteo Trentin and the photo-poster with the two Azzurri cheering. Attention, and also applies to Milan, the World Cup at the end of September in Australia, with a classic course, could be another occasion. elena, the medal winner After two aspirants, finally, what should be a certainty in the Italbici who will compete in the European Championships in Monaco.

The women’s race is scheduled for Sunday 21 August. Coach Paolo Sangalli, also on his debut, has preselected 14 athletes. There are the former European champion Marta Bastianelli, the world champion Elisa Balsamo (the path is for them), there is Arianna Fidanza, trained by the Ctf Lab in Friuli, and above all there is the queen of San Marco di Mereto di Tomba, Elena Cecchini.

In 2019, it was silver in Holland the day before the gold of her fiancé Elia Viviani. She is fine. She is a European.