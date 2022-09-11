Original title:European Championships-Spain narrowly beats Lithuania in overtime to reach the quarterfinals for 21 consecutive times

CCTV News: On September 11, Beijing time, the men’s basketball team made 16 8 knockouts in the European Championships. The Spanish men’s basketball team successfully advanced to the quarter-finals by beating Lithuania 102-94 in overtime, making history by advancing to the quarter-finals for 21 consecutive times.

In this game, the two sides played intractable, each had a lead in the first half, but neither pulled away to more than 7 points. Lithuania’s interruption in the third quarter extended its lead to 11 points, but Spain recovered the difference to only 3 points at the end of the third quarter.

In the last 4 minutes of the game, Spain fell behind by 7 points, but they then played a 12-3 climax to complete the go-ahead, and the two sides finally entered the game into overtime.

In overtime, Spanish naturalized defender Lorenzo Brown scored 12 points to lead Spain to victory in overtime. In the whole game, Brown scored 28 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, and was elected the best player of the game.

In Spain, Willy Hernangomez scored 21 points and 8 rebounds on 7 of 11 shots, Juan Hernangomez scored 13 points and 4 rebounds, Rudy Fernandez scored 13 points and 3 rebounds, and Garuba scored 8 points. 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

In Lithuania, Sabonis scored 15 points and 9 rebounds on 6 of 8 shots, Valanciunas scored only 5 points and 6 rebounds, and Kuzminskas scored 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Spain has advanced to the quarter-finals 21 times in a row. They have never missed the quarter-finals since 1979, surpassing the previous record of 20 consecutive quarter-finals held by them and the former Soviet Union.

Spain’s opponents in eight-for-four will be the winners of Finland and Croatia, who have a chance to extend their streak to the semi-finals to 11.