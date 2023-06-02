European Championships split between two countries

The European Fencing Championships will be split due to the dispute over Russian and Belarusian athletes. While the fight for team gold continues at the European Games in Kraków, Poland (June 21st to July 2nd), the individual medals will be fought out in Plovdiv from June 16th to 18th. The tournament in Bulgaria is part of the qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

This decision – which of course also affects Austrian athletes – was made by the World Fencing Federation (FIE), to the regret of the European umbrella organization EFC. The reason for this separation is that the FIE has decided that fencers from Russia and Belarus may participate in the Olympic qualification as neutral athletes. However, because of the war in Ukraine, Poland has imposed an entry ban on Russians and Belarusians.