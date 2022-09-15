Home Sports European Cup semi-final matchup: Poland VS France Spain vs Germany_Greek men’s basketball coach: Germany deserves the victory_Champions League: 2 goals in 4 minutes Bayern 2-0 Barcelona_On
Sports

European Cup semi-final matchup: Poland VS France Spain vs Germany_Greek men’s basketball coach: Germany deserves the victory_Champions League: 2 goals in 4 minutes Bayern 2-0 Barcelona_On

by admin
European Cup semi-final matchup: Poland VS France Spain vs Germany_Greek men’s basketball coach: Germany deserves the victory_Champions League: 2 goals in 4 minutes Bayern 2-0 Barcelona_On
2022-09-15 09:20
Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: European Cup semi-final matchup: Poland VS France Spain VS Germany

On September 15, 2022, Beijing time, the men’s basketball European Cup 8 and 4 games ended, and the final top 4 was born.

In the 8-to-4 match, Germany beat Greece, Spain beat Finland, Poland beat Slovenia, and France beat Italy.

According to the division and schedule, the semi-final matches of this European Cup are as follows (all Beijing time):

September 16th

23:15 Poland vs France

September 17th

02:30 Germany vs Spain

In the end, the winners of the two groups will join hands to enter the finals, and the losers will go to the third- or fourth-place finals. The final day is September 18, Beijing time. The third and fourth finals will be held at 23:15 in the evening, and the final will be held at 2:30 in the morning on the 19th. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  The former All-Stars faced widespread unemployment. Has the NBA entered the most introverted era? _Kemba Walker_player_'s contract

You may also like

Silver explained the Suns owner’s ticket: The league...

Rangers-Napoli 0-3 in the Champions League: goals from...

Juve-Benfica, Leclerc is in the stands! Check the...

There is no reason for optimism!The 5-0 qualifying...

At Juve, Benfica’s hot potato at the Pioli...

Doncic’s inefficient 14+11+7 five fouls graduate Slovenia upset...

Koskela (all. Helsinki): “We must adapt to the...

Dzeko does not lose the habit Inter gets...

Juve-Benfica, Bonucci: “I’m worried, we struggle to do...

Francesca Brambilla leaves her followers speechless: selfie in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy