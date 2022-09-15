Original title: European Cup semi-final matchup: Poland VS France Spain VS Germany

On September 15, 2022, Beijing time, the men’s basketball European Cup 8 and 4 games ended, and the final top 4 was born.

In the 8-to-4 match, Germany beat Greece, Spain beat Finland, Poland beat Slovenia, and France beat Italy.

According to the division and schedule, the semi-final matches of this European Cup are as follows (all Beijing time):

September 16th

23:15 Poland vs France

September 17th

02:30 Germany vs Spain

In the end, the winners of the two groups will join hands to enter the finals, and the losers will go to the third- or fourth-place finals. The final day is September 18, Beijing time. The third and fourth finals will be held at 23:15 in the evening, and the final will be held at 2:30 in the morning on the 19th.





