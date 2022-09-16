Original title: European Cup semi-final preview: Germany, Spain and Poland are looking forward to continue writing the myth

On September 16th, Beijing time, the semi-finals of the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup will start one after another tonight and tomorrow morning.

Here are the preliminary predictions for the two semifinals:

1. Poland VS France

Poland is undoubtedly the biggest dark horse of this European Cup. They reached the semi-finals of the European Championship for the first time since 1971 after a shocking defeat to Slovenia.

Looking back at the journey of the Polish team in this European Cup, their performance was first and then improved. In the group stage, they once had the experience of defeating Finland by 30 points. In the face of the powerful Serbia, he was beaten and lost his helmet and armor, and also lost 30 points. However, after entering the knockout stage, the Polish team’s team cohesion and tactical execution have been significantly improved.

Poland’s star talent is slightly inferior, but the team does not have too obvious shortcomings. They have a deep reserve of striker players and can easily switch between various formations. The team’s playing style is also very close to the current basketball trend. combine. Playing the ball, the Polish team found the best balance between flanking Doncic and limiting Doncic’s teammates, successfully freezing Slovenia’s offense.

As Poland’s leading star, Ponitka’s performance in the quarter-finals completely stole Doncic’s limelight. It was also his smart foul in the distal quarter that made Luka his fifth foul and was sent off. That night, Ponetka made 8 of 17 shots, 5 of 13 three-pointers, 5 of 6 free throws, and scored 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, setting the third triple-double in European Cup history.

Next, in the face of the equally powerful French team, whether Poland can continue to write the myth, Ponitka’s performance is still crucial. In the backcourt, naturalized guard AJ Slaughter also needs to give enough support to Boniteka. In this European Cup, Slaughter averaged 14.3 points and 3.1 assists per game, and made 2.7 three-pointers per game. , the three-point shooting rate is 37.3%, this output level is also very impressive.

The French side is also getting better in the knockout stage. In the games against Turkey and Italy, they both achieved a comeback in a desperate situation, and they both narrowly defeated their opponents in overtime. Among them, although there is an element of luck, it must also be admitted that the French team’s ability to fight tough battles and the team’s toughness are extremely good.

In the interior, center Gobert gradually got rid of the doubts of the outside world in the group stage through his performance in the knockout stage. In the past two games, he has 20+17 in one game and 19+14 in one game, completely dominating the three-second zone. Another statistic shows that the French men’s basketball team has a net advantage of 70 points when Gobert is present in the European Cup, and a net loss of 51 points otherwise. Obviously, Gobert’s value to France is irreplaceable.

In addition, there is no shortage of excellent helpers around Gobert, except for current and former NBA players such as Fournier, Yabusera, and Luwau. Playing the ball, veteran defender Thomas Hertle became the savior hero again. This high degree of dispersion of offensive points may become a problem for the Polish team’s defense.

2. Germany VS Spain

In the quarter-finals, the German team relied on extremely strong defense to resist the attack of the Greek team, and Antetokounmpo also reduced the attack power under their strict defense cage.

In addition to defense, the German team’s offense is also sharp enough. On the ball, the core guard Schroder scored 22 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal, becoming the team’s winning hero. In the European Cup, Schroder has averaged 20.2 points and 7.2 assists per game, which is the top of all defenders.

On the front line, Franz Wagner’s performance is also quite stable. Although, after entering the knockout stage, Wagner Jr. suffered some ankle injuries, but the injury did not affect his performance. So far, Wagner has averaged 16.3 points, is the most reliable helper around Schroeder.

Germany’s supporting roles are also excellent. Inside, Daniel Theis’ experience and keen defensive sense have become the guarantee of Germany’s steady counterattack. On the perimeter, Germany also has three scorers with an average of 10+ per game, Maodoro, Obst, and Senfeld, and the offensive firepower is sufficient.

Spain also has a solid paper lineup, and they can even be said to be the team with the highest rotation utilization since the European Cup. Lorenzo Brown, who played the most time in the team, only played 23.5 minutes per game, but there were a total of 11 players in the team who averaged more than 14 minutes per game.

Although Gasol has withdrawn from the national team one after another, and Rubio is unable to play due to injury, Spain’s talent is eventually limited. But this game, the Hernangomez brothers succeeded the Gasol brothers and became the mainstay of the team. Among them, Willie Hernangomez averaged 17.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, Juan Hernangomez averaged 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, in addition, counting Lorenzo Brown’s 13.4 points and 7.3 assists, Spain’s offensive firepower has enough protection.

On the defensive end, Spain also has such young and energetic players as Garuba, and at critical moments, the last remaining player in the "Golden Era", Rudy Fernandez, has stepped forward many times. You know, before the start of this European Cup, Spain's prospects of winning the championship were not optimistic, but now, the team has once again stood on the stage of the semi-finals. As a traditional giant, Spain's combat power should not be easily ignored at any time. (Poirot)





