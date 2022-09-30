IN SECRECY

The first leg of the quarter-finals of the European Bocce Cup goes to Brb Ivrea. Aldino Bellazzini’s Canavese team at the Salassa bowling green overcomes Perosina 15-7. Return match Saturday 8 October.

Stuttering start of Brb Ivrea in the first relay race: the hosts Borcnik and Petric are defeated 54-56 by Brnic-Mana (Perosina ahead 0-2). In the combined shot comes the response of Brb Ivrea: the first match between Grosso and Janzic ends in a draw 27-27, while in the second Nari beats Kozjek 27-11: One point each in the first challenge and two in the second in the Brb which, added to the relay, they lead the game to 3-3. Balance that breaks in favor of the hosts in the precision shot: first Grattapaglia beats Longo 18-11 and then Ferrero overcomes Feruglio 21-14, with the Brb ahead now in the score 7-3.

The gap becomes more consistent in the first trial of progressive shooting: in 5 ‘of play Borcnik threw 60 bowls hitting 45 (Micheletti only managed to throw 44 hitting 36) thus bringing two more points to Brb, ahead 9-3. Points that Perosina then recovered with Brnic’s victory over Petric (49 bowls thrown and 44 hit, against 48 thrown and 43 hit by Brnic) and overall score 9-5.

In pairs and individual races, however, the Brb Ivrea is almost relentless: the first pair Grattapaglia-Barbero overcomes Longo-Kozjek 6-4 bringing the Brb Ivrea ahead 11-5. Perosina’s only acute in the next race with Feruglio-Melegnano beating Ferrero-Deregibus 8-2 bringing Perosina back to -4 (11-7). This victory, however, will be the last of the Turinese, who lose both individual tests: Grosso overcomes Janzic 7-3 and Nari wins over Mana 10-2. By virtue of these last two victories, the final score reads Brb Ivrea-Perosina 15-7, at the end of a match in which Brb won seven games and made a draw, against only three wins and a draw from Perosina. –