Home Sports European Cup, the Brb starts the great Travolta La Perosina in the first leg match
Sports

European Cup, the Brb starts the great Travolta La Perosina in the first leg match

by admin
European Cup, the Brb starts the great Travolta La Perosina in the first leg match

IN SECRECY

The first leg of the quarter-finals of the European Bocce Cup goes to Brb Ivrea. Aldino Bellazzini’s Canavese team at the Salassa bowling green overcomes Perosina 15-7. Return match Saturday 8 October.

Stuttering start of Brb Ivrea in the first relay race: the hosts Borcnik and Petric are defeated 54-56 by Brnic-Mana (Perosina ahead 0-2). In the combined shot comes the response of Brb Ivrea: the first match between Grosso and Janzic ends in a draw 27-27, while in the second Nari beats Kozjek 27-11: One point each in the first challenge and two in the second in the Brb which, added to the relay, they lead the game to 3-3. Balance that breaks in favor of the hosts in the precision shot: first Grattapaglia beats Longo 18-11 and then Ferrero overcomes Feruglio 21-14, with the Brb ahead now in the score 7-3.

The gap becomes more consistent in the first trial of progressive shooting: in 5 ‘of play Borcnik threw 60 bowls hitting 45 (Micheletti only managed to throw 44 hitting 36) thus bringing two more points to Brb, ahead 9-3. Points that Perosina then recovered with Brnic’s victory over Petric (49 bowls thrown and 44 hit, against 48 thrown and 43 hit by Brnic) and overall score 9-5.

In pairs and individual races, however, the Brb Ivrea is almost relentless: the first pair Grattapaglia-Barbero overcomes Longo-Kozjek 6-4 bringing the Brb Ivrea ahead 11-5. Perosina’s only acute in the next race with Feruglio-Melegnano beating Ferrero-Deregibus 8-2 bringing Perosina back to -4 (11-7). This victory, however, will be the last of the Turinese, who lose both individual tests: Grosso overcomes Janzic 7-3 and Nari wins over Mana 10-2. By virtue of these last two victories, the final score reads Brb Ivrea-Perosina 15-7, at the end of a match in which Brb won seven games and made a draw, against only three wins and a draw from Perosina. –

See also  Paw Old Wild West, the second foreigner is on the way: Briscoe favorite over 40-year-old Logan

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

atmosphere!Shenhua’s reversal hero refused to celebrate because he...

Juve, Bonucci returns after the case of the...

Did the national football lie win?No warm-up, no...

Women’s Basketball World Cup Chinese team advances to...

SPAL, Tacopina: “I am the first American to...

Progress in doubt and face every difficulty calmly——Interview...

Fragno Noascon wins at home, Baldi wins out...

Cerci: “Fiorentina from Europe. Ikon is unspoken, to...

Canavesane badly in the Piedmont Cup The calendars...

Basket Super Cup, Virtus Bologna triumphs! Sassari ko...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy